A man allegedly caught with 5,500 bags of fentanyl on I-91 Wednesday told police the drugs were for his “personal use.”
And after further investigation, more drugs were found at the scene suggesting the suspect may have been carrying over 10,000 bags of fentanyl.
Antonio Vergara, 29, is now being held in federal detention on a felony charge of possession of narcotics.
Vergara is accused of fleeing FBI investigators in Massachusetts in a white Audi Q3 at over 120 miles per hour until Vermont State Police Sgt. Lyle Decker deployed “spike strips” on I-91 Newbury.
U.S. District Court
“Sgt. Decker observed Vergara’s white Audi approach his location traveling at a high rate of speed,” wrote FBI Special Agent Colin M. Simons in his report. “Sgt. Decker deployed the spike strips, striking the left front tire of the Audi. Vergara continued driving at a high rate of speed for approximately two miles and eventually stopped on the center median. Vergara exited the white Audi and was taken into custody.”
According to court documents, a member of Vermont Drug Task Force was also on the scene and noticed a black plastic bag on the front passenger seat of the car that appeared to contain pre-packaged illegal drugs.
Police said there were an estimated 5,500 individual bags that later field-tested positive for fentanyl.
“Vergara later waived his Miranda rights and spoke with me,” wrote Agent Simons. “Among other things, Vergara stated that he uses fentanyl and doesn’t sell any controlled substances. Vergara also stated that the approximately 5,500 bags of fentanyl which were seized by investigators were for personal use.”
Police say Vergara’s statement was difficult to accept.
“I know from my training and experience that this large quantity of fentanyl is inconsistent with a quantity intended for personal use, and is instead consistent with intended distribution,” wrote Agent Simons.
But according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathanael T. Burris, police later made another discovery along the highway.
“On October 27, 2022 – the day following the defendant’s arrest – law enforcement located 5,000 additional bags of suspected heroin/fentanyl in the median of Interstate 91, less than half a mile from the location where the defendant’s vehicle was disabled by spike strips deployed by the Vermont State Police,” wrote AUSA Burris in his motion for detention filed against Vergara on Thursday.
“Coupled with the 5,500 bags of fentanyl seized from the defendant’s Audi, the estimated weight of the 10,500 total bags of fentanyl seized is approximately 215.25 grams.”
Burris also said in his motion that Vergara is a “repeat offender,” having previously been convicted of a felony controlled substance offense and possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug (cocaine).
“The defendant appears to have been undeterred by his prior arrest and conviction for similar conduct, and the risk of further recidivism poses a substantial risk to the community in light of the dangers associated with the distribution of fentanyl,” wrote Burris.
Vergara’s initial appearance in federal court is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. today.
