Investigators have identified a suspected drug dealer known only by his street name of “Danger.”
According to court documents, Romello Appleton, who had been identified in federal court documents for weeks as “FNU LNU” (First Name Unknown - Last Name Unknown) was indicted by a grand jury along with three co-defendants on Thursday.
“Danger” was referenced in several court documents about a drug raid at a Westfield residence which police say is related to a drug-related shooting in the town Holland.
The Grand Jury alleges that between Dec. 25, 2021, and Feb. 15, 2022, Goulet, Crocker, Appleton and Ortiz conspired with one another to “possess with intent to distribute cocaine, cocaine base and fentanyl” in the state of Vermont.
Goulet and Crocker are also charged by the grand jury with lying on federal firearm paperwork.
According to court documents, Goulet and Crocker are accused of hosting “individuals from outside of Vermont at their residence” at 170 School Street in Westfield for purposes of obtaining and distributing illegal drugs.
“’Danger’ was one such individual who lived in their residence and distributed large amounts of drugs while collecting the proceeds from the distributions,” wrote Special Agent Tam Vieth of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF) in his report. “The defendants worked together to bring cocaine and fentanyl into Vermont and then process and distribute it in Orleans County for a profit or to support their own consumption.”
A related investigation led to the arrest of Connecticut resident Jan Michael Valverde, 27 in connection with the New Year’s Day shooting of Derby Line residents Jason Willey, 38, and his mother, Valerie Lyon, 57, on School Road in the town of Holland. Both victims were injured but survived the shooting.
State police said the shooting appears to have been drug-related.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.