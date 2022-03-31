Crack. It’s medical.
That’s according to a Coventry man arrested by state police earlier this year.
George Swett, 57, pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court on Tuesday to misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest - 2nd offense, and possession of cocaine, and was released on conditions by Judge Lisa A. Warren.
Police say they found Swett to be in possession of cocaine after pulling him over for a traffic violation in his pick-up truck and were later told by Swett he uses crack cocaine to help treat the symptoms of his attention deficit disorder.
According to an affidavit filed by VSP Trooper Nathan Handy, Swett was observed driving a green pick-up truck with an “unreadable” rear license plate that was being driven in a “suspicious” manner on Coventry Street in Newport at 12:11 a.m. on Feb. 11.
Orleans Superior Court
Tpr. Handy then followed the truck until it came to the intersection of Route 5 where the driver allegedly committed a stop sign violation.
Tpr. Handy then activated his blue lights and attempted a motor vehicle stop. Police said Swett did briefly stop in the town of Coventry but then drove away again at a “slow rate of speed” until the truck turned into Swett’s residence at 140 Redemption Rd.
“I again pulled behind the pickup truck and observed the male operator get out of his vehicle,” wrote Tpr. Handy in his report. “I quickly gave the male the lawful command to stay in his vehicle. The male failed to comply with my command and stuck both his middle fingers up at me. The male operator then began to walk towards the front of the vehicle and towards the front door of the residence. I continued to tell the male operator to stay in his vehicle and that he was stopped. As the male continued to walk towards the front door of the residence, I quickly followed to detain him.”
Back-up police units from the Newport Police Department and Vermont State Police then arrived on the scene and Swett was taken into custody and handcuffed. Police say they then searched Swett and found illegal drugs in his pants pocket.
“A small baggie containing a white powdery substance fell out and onto the roadway,” wrote Tpr. Handy. “Swett quickly placed his foot over the small baggie and dragged it on the ground causing the baggie to rip open. I observed most of the white powdery substance located inside the small baggie had been disbursed on the ice in the roadway.”
Police say the remaining white powder in the baggie field-tested positive for cocaine.
“I then asked Swett what the white powdery substance was that was located in the baggie found in his pocket and he said ‘crack,’” wrote Tpr. Handy. “Swett stated he uses crack cocaine once every few weeks when he feels ‘edgy.’ Swett advised his ADHD (Attention Deficit Disorder) medications only help him so much and that the crack cocaine helps him sleep. I asked Swett how much he had on him, and he advised it was a ‘twenty sack.’”
Swett faces a possible sentence of up to three years in prison and $3,000 in fines if convicted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.