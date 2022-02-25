Vermont State Police Sgt. Matthew Tarricone was injured while trying to stop a drug suspect from fleeing a traffic stop on Interstate-91 in St. Johnsbury Wednesday night.
The suspect, identified by police as Angela Birk, 40, of Newport, is still on the run and subject to a $5,000 arrest warrant issued in Caledonia Superior Court.
In addition, the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office has already filed felony charges of aggravated assault on a police officer and eluding a law enforcement officer against Birk. Birk is also being charged by prosecutors with misdemeanor reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
Police have now located the suspect vehicle involved in the alleged incident but Birk was not with it. Anyone with information about Birk’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-748-3111 or anonymously at the state police website.
Investigators say Birk dragged Sgt. Tarricone with her vehicle for about 50 yards along the highway before he was able to let go of the vehicle and then she fled police at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.
That’s according to a report filed in Caledonia Superior Court by Tpr. Domonique Figueroa who made the initial stop of a silver 2012 Volvo S60 that Birk was driving in the northbound lane near mile marker 134.
“This stop was made as part of an ongoing drug investigation,” wrote Tpr. Figueroa. “I approached the driver’s side of the vehicle and Sgt. Matt Tarricone approached on the passenger side. I spoke with the operator, who was eventually identified as Angela Birk, 40. She advised she and the passenger, who identified himself as ‘Luis Ortiz,’ were coming back from her uncle’s house. She advised they were traveling back to her residence on West Main Street in Newport, VT.”
While Tpr. Figueroa went back to her cruiser to check Birk’s license, registration and insurance, Sgt. Tarricone remained with the vehicle along with Newport Police Ofc. Joshua Lillis and his K-9.
But according to court documents, Birk fled the scene after Sgt. Tarricone asked her to turn off her car engine so that Ofc. Lillis and his K-9 could inspect the vehicle.
“Sgt. Tarricone advised he saw Birk put the car in park and slowly reached for the keys to turn the vehicle off,” wrote Tpr. Figueroa. “As she reached for the keys, she quickly put the car back in drive. Sgt. Tarricone can be seen reaching into the vehicle to attempt to place it back in park. His arms and head were in the vehicle as Birk was taking off and he attempted to run as the vehicle accelerated because his feet were still on the ground. He advised he was holding onto the steering wheel but had to let go because Birk continued to accelerate, and he was unable to grab the gear shift.”
Police say Sgt. Tarricone ran with the vehicle for approximately four seconds before he was able to let go and fell to the ground.
“His face hit the pavement first and the impact was so forceful that his body can be seen bouncing back up after the initial impact,” wrote Tpr. Figueroa. “She dragged Sgt. Tarricone with the vehicle for approximately 50 feet at about 25 mph and increasing in speed before he was able to let go. He sustained injuries to his head, left side of his face, left elbow, and left knee.”
Tpr. Figueroa then pursued Birk northbound on I-91 at speeds over 100 mph until the car took Exit 24 in Lyndon where Birk allegedly passed a pick-up truck on the right before turning left onto Route 122 south toward Lyndonville, according to the report.
“At the intersection with Route 5, Birk continued straight and started traveling north on VT Route 114,” wrote Tpr. Figueroa. “She did not yield to my fully marked cruiser that had blue lights and sirens activated the entire time, nor did she slow down at all…She was weaving in and out of traffic and passing vehicles in an unsafe manner.”
Police lost sight of Birk’s vehicle in East Burke Village but they believe she continued north on Route 114.
Birk faces a possible sentence up to 23 years in prison and $16,000 in fines if convicted on all the charges filed against her.
