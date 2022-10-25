Drug Take-Back Day Set For Oct. 29
ST. JOHNSBURY — Community partners will team up with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), with assistance from the Caledonia Sheriff’s Department and the St. Johnsbury Police Department, to host a Take-Back Day from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department, 970 Memorial Dr., and the St. Johnsbury Police Department, 187 Main St #1.

Take-Back Day provides a safe way to dispose of prescription drugs. Individuals may anonymously and safely drop off any unused or expired prescription and over-the-counter medication, as well as pet medication, at the abovementioned locations. Liquids, needles or sharps are not accepted, only pills or patches.

