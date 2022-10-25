Drug Take-Back Day Set For Oct. 29

ST. JOHNSBURY — Community partners will team up with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), with assistance from the Caledonia Sheriff’s Department and the St. Johnsbury Police Department, to host a Take-Back Day from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department, 970 Memorial Dr., and the St. Johnsbury Police Department, 187 Main St #1.
Take-Back Day provides a safe way to dispose of prescription drugs. Individuals may anonymously and safely drop off any unused or expired prescription and over-the-counter medication, as well as pet medication, at the abovementioned locations. Liquids, needles or sharps are not accepted, only pills or patches.
At the last Take-Back Day in April 2022, Vermonters disposed of 6,950 pounds of medication. “Drug Take-Back day provides a free and anonymous, no-questions-asked opportunity to dispose of unused and expired prescription drugs,” NVRH Director of Substance Misuse Prevention Cheryl Chandler said. “Join us in making our community a safer place for everyone.”
In addition to this event, there are permanent drug take-back boxes available year-round for people to dispose of unused prescription drugs at Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department, Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.; Hardwick Police Department, Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.; Lyndonville Police Department, Tuesday, 8 a.m.–8 p.m., by appointment; the NVRH Emergency Room, and the St. Johnsbury PD, both open 24/7.
Individuals may also use free pre-paid drug mail-back envelopes, available through the Vermont Department of Health to responsibly dispose of medications. Illegal drugs, cosmetics, vitamins/supplements, thermometers, aerosol cans, inhalers, needles and lotions/liquids are not accepted at the prescription take-back box locations.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.