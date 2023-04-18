Drug Take-Back Day Set For This Saturday

ST. JOHNSBURY — Community partners will team up with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), with assistance from the Caledonia Sheriff’s Department and the St. Johnsbury Police Department (PD), to host a Drug Take-Back Day from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. this Saturday, April 22. Activities will occur at the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department, 970 Memorial Drive, St. Johnsbury, and the St. Johnsbury Police Department, 1187 Main St.
Take-Back Day provides a way to dispose of prescription drugs. Individuals may anonymously drop off unused or expired prescription and over-the-counter medication, as well as pet medication, at the above-mentioned locations.
While sites can accept pills and patches, they cannot accept liquids, needles, or sharps. Needles or sharps can be deposited in the new sharps disposal box at the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) entrance.
“The DEA’s Drug Take-Back Day is an opportunity to come together over proper disposal of unused or expired medications,” NVRH Director of Substance Misuse Prevention Cheryl Chandler said. “Although you can properly dispose of your meds year-round, picking that one day to do it makes it easier to add to your to-do list.”
In addition to this event, there are permanent drug take-back boxes available year-round for disposal of unused prescription drugs, including 24/7 at the St. Johnsbury PD, Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Office; Tuesdays, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Lyndonville PD; by appointment NVRH Emergency Room; and Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Hardwick PD.
Individuals may also use drug mail-back envelopes, available through the Vermont Department of Health, to dispose of medications. Illegal drugs, cosmetics, vitamins/supplements, thermometers, aerosol cans, inhalers, needles and lotions/liquids are not accepted at the prescription take-back box locations.
