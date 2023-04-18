Drug Take-Back Day Set For This Saturday
Buy Now

ST. JOHNSBURY — Community partners will team up with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), with assistance from the Caledonia Sheriff’s Department and the St. Johnsbury Police Department (PD), to host a Drug Take-Back Day from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. this Saturday, April 22. Activities will occur at the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department, 970 Memorial Drive, St. Johnsbury, and the St. Johnsbury Police Department, 1187 Main St.

Take-Back Day provides a way to dispose of prescription drugs. Individuals may anonymously drop off unused or expired prescription and over-the-counter medication, as well as pet medication, at the above-mentioned locations.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments