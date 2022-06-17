The Vermont Drug Task Force apprehended a man accused of being a major Northeast Kingdom drug dealer this week.
Romello Appleton, 25, of Springfield, Mass., was taken into custody after the car he was riding in crashed on River Road in Coventry following a high-speed chase on Wednesday night.
Appleton, also known by his street name of “Danger,” had been on the run for months and was the subject of a federal arrest warrant after being indicted by a grand jury on drug charges in March.
Appleton and three co-defendants are accused of dealing drugs out of a house in Westfield.
But after the federal indictment, Appleton went underground until he was spotted in a car by the drug task force on School Street in Newport City just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Newport Police Ofc. James Leclair was then asked to assist in the arrest of Appleton.
“After the vehicle pulled onto Main St. I got behind the vehicle and was advised by the Vermont Drug Task Force to execute the stop,” wrote Ofc. LeClair in his report. “I activated my emergency lights on Main St. in Newport City near the intersection of Main St. and Central St.”
But the car, a black 2014 Hyundai Sonata, sped away at speeds of up to 90 m.p.h., said police. The car then made its way to Route 5 towards Coventry.
“The vehicle continued on Rt. 5 into Coventry Village passing the intersection of Rt. 5 and Rt. 14 at speeds in excess of 110 MPH,” wrote Ofc. LeClair. “The vehicle, continuing on Rt. 5 passed the Coventry Elementary School at 120 MPH. The posted speed limit in this area is 50 MPH.”
Police say that after the car crashed, Appleton and two other men fled into the woods. But Appleton and a man identified as Jacob Roy, 26, were soon taken into custody.
The alleged driver of the car, Dakota Merrill, 22, of Derby Line, managed to elude police for about 24 hours but was eventually located and charged with felony eluding a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor charges of reckless or gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle, excessive speed and resisting arrest. Merrill pleaded not guilty to the charges in Orleans Superior Court on Friday and was released by Judge Lisa A. Warren on conditions and a $5,000 unsecured appearance bond.
Merrill told investigators that Appleton made him flee police - with a gun.
“Merrill advised that once on Main St. when I turned my lights on that he was advised to go by Appleton and Roy,” wrote Ofc. LeClair. “Merrill advised that he started to pull over in front of Pick and Shovel on Coventry St. when Appleton told him to go and pulled a black gun out and pointed it at him. Merrill advised he didn’t know if Appleton would have shot him but he didn’t want to take the chance.”
According to federal court documents, a grand jury alleges that between Dec. 25, 2021, and Feb. 15, 2022, Appleton, Rachael M. Goulet, 27; Johnny D. Crocker Jr., 25; and Juan Carlos “JC” Ortiz are accused of dealing cocaine, cocaine base and fentanyl out of a house at 170 School Street in Westfield.
“The defendants worked together to bring cocaine and fentanyl into Vermont and then process and distribute it in Orleans County for a profit or to support their own consumption,” wrote Special Agent Tam Vieth of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF) in his report.
On Friday, Appleton was ordered held in federal detention by U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle in Burlington. Appleton is currently being detained at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
