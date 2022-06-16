Drug Task Force, Newport Police Make Arrests, Search For Third Man Continues
Newport Police seek the public’s help in finding a Derby man who reportedly fled police pursuit Wednesday night initiated by a joint investigation with the Northern Vermont Drug Task Force.

Dakota Merrill, 22, is wanted for alleged crimes of eluding a police officer, gross negligent operation, excessive speed, leaving the scene of an accident and unlawful restraint in the first degree, according to a report released by Newport Chief Travis Bingham.

The chief noted that police tried to stop a vehicle reportedly driven by Merrill after seeing the target of the joint investigation, Romello Appleton, 25, of Springfield, Mass., enter the vehicle.

A pursuit began in which Merrill reportedly exceeded the speed limit to a criminally excessive degree. At the intersection of routes 14 and 59 in Irasburg, the vehicle reportedly driven by Merrill sideswiped another vehicle and failed to stop after the crash.

It wasn’t until the vehicle crashed into a ditch on River Road in Coventry that it stopped. Three people, including Merrill, Appleton and Jacob Roy, 26, of Derby, reportedly ran from the car. With assistance from the police department’s K-9, Appleton and Roy were found after about a 30-minute search, noted Chief Bingham.

A fourth passenger in the vehicle, a female who the police did not identify, was still in the vehicle and told police that she had “repeatedly” told Merrill she wanted him to stop during the pursuit and let her out, but he refused. This alleged refusal by Merrill is the basis for the unlawful restraint accusation.

Appleton, aka Danger, was arrested on a federal warrant. Roy was arrested for violating the conditions of his parole.

In November 2019, while living in Lowell, Merrill was arrested for an alleged domestic assault.

