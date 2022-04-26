Drugs And Burglaries Dominate Indictments

In the North Country, drugs and burglaries make up the lion’s share of the April round of felony indictments handed up by a grand jury at Grafton Superior Court.

William D. Bohan, 29, of Woodsville, was indicted on a Class B felony count of burglary for allegedly entering a private garage at 203 Manns Hill Road in Littleton on Jan. 8 to commit the crime of theft.

Eric J. Briggs Jr., 32, of Whitefield, was indicted on a Class B felony count of violating the Controlled Drug Act by possessing methamphetamine and a Class B felony count of attempting to falsify physical evidence

On May 4, 2021, in Littleton, county prosecutors said Briggs had on him a quantity of the drug and grabbed from his pocket a piece of tinfoil containing the suspected methamphetamine and attempted to swallow it in an effort to eliminate the drug as evidence.

Justin A. Daisey, 30, of Franklin, was indicted on a Class A felony count of unlawfully possessing the controlled drug buprenorphine in Littleton on May 17, 2021, after having previously been convicted of felony drug possession in March 2019 at Merrimack Superior Court.

He also faces a Class B felony count of being a felon in unlawful possession of a weapon for having under his control metallic knuckles.

Todd Dovholuk, 43, of Bethlehem, was indicted on a Class A felony count of burglary and a Class B felony count of possessing the opioid fentanyl.

On the night of Jan. 26, authorities said Dovholuk entered the home of Katharine Clarke at 2533 Main St. in Bethlehem to commit the crime of theft. On the same day, he was alleged to have possessed fentanyl.

Benjamin Huckins, 28, of Colebrook, was indicted on a Class B felony count of possessing fentanyl on March 2, 2021, in Plymouth.

Jessica Laflam, 35, of Jefferson, was indicted on a Class B felony count of possessing methamphetamine on Jan. 28 in Littleton.

Anthony Leo Speed, 38, of St. Johnsbury, was indicted on two Class B felony counts of possessing fentanyl and buprenorphine on Jan. 23 in Littleton.

Arthur Valenzuela, 61, of Van Nuys, Calif., was indicted on a Class B felony count of possessing methamphetamine on May 15, 2021, in Franconia.

