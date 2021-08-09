Drugs Found In Car Crashed Into River

An arrest warrant has been issued for a St. Johnsbury man who police say had drugs in his car and in his bloodstream following a one-car crash this year.
Roberto A. Gines-Reyes, 39, has been charged by prosecutors with misdemeanor drugged driving and cocaine possession. Gines-Reyes was scheduled to be arraigned on the charges in Caledonia County Superior Court on Monday but failed to appear.
Caledonia County Superior Court
Judge Brian Grearson then issued an arrest warrant for Gines-Reyes with bail set at $200.
Vermont State Police said in court documents that Gines-Reyes was operating a black 2013 Ford Fiesta in the area of 393 Stannard Mountain Rd. in Stannard at 5:40 p.m. on April 18 when the car left the roadway and crashed into a river.
Rescue crews on the scene told police Gines-Reyes was “acting strange” and had a heart rate of 160 beats per minute while sitting down. Police spoke with Gines-Reyes as he was being evaluated in an ambulance.
“Reyes was asked to provide proof of insurance and was unable to on his phone,” wrote VSP Tpr. Gabriel Schrauf in his report. “I offered to grab Reyes insurance for him out of his glove box. Reyes advised that I could look for his insurance card inside his vehicle.”
According to the report, Tpr. Schrauf did not locate Reyes’s insurance card while searching the vehicle, but did find something else.
“While leaving the vehicle I noticed a small bag in plain view in an unusual area,” wrote Tpr. Schrauf. “A small bag with a white to gray substance was on the side of the emergency pull-brake in Reyes vehicle … I asked Reyes what the substance in the little bag was. Reyes advised that he did not do drugs.”
A preliminary roadside breath test indicated that Reyes had no alcohol in his system.
But Reyes also provided police with a sample of his blood for lab testing. The results were returned on May 5 and indicated Reyes had the drugs Fentanyl, Norfentanyl, Benzoylecgonine, Morphine and Delta-9 THC in his system, according to the report.
Lab test results identified the substance found in the little bag recovered from Gines-Reyes’s vehicle to be crack cocaine.
If convicted of both charges Gines-Reyes faces a possible sentence of up to three years in prison and $3,500 in fines.
