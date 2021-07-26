Drunk Space Jam 2 Movie-goer Arrested For Child Cruelty, Disorderly Conduct
Buy Now

In this file photo from Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, Star Theatre Manager David Towle coats theatre seats in the St. Johnsbury movie theatre with a sanitizer mist. (File Photo by Dana Gray)

St. Johnsbury Police say a local intoxicated man was arrested Sunday night for causing a disturbance at Star Theatre during a showing of Space Jam 2.

Chad R. Pelkey, 31, of St. Johnsbury, is accused of swearing, publicly urinating outside the theater and going back into the theater with his pants undone about 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Officer Robert Gerrish Patrol reported officers found Pelkey passed out in a chair in the theater. Pelkey was removed from the property and arrested.

Pelkey was screened by human services and released to a sober adult after being cited for disorderly conduct and cruelty to a child. The cruelty charge is because he reportedly had his 9-year-old daughter with him at the movie. The girl was taken by police to the police station where she was released to her grandmother.

Pelkey’s arraignment at Caledonia Superior Court is set for Sept. 13.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments