ST. JOHNSBURY — Fire in a dryer forced the evacuation of Canterbury Inn residents late last night.
Most of the 27 residents in the Cherry Street assisted living facility were asleep when the smoke detectors sounded about 11:35 p.m. on Sunday. The first St. Johnsbury firefighters arrived soon after and discovered smoke coming from the basement. A frequently rehearsed evacuation plan was already in place, with residents being roused and escorted to the Universalist Church across the street.
“Twice a year we practice an evacuation drill,” said Eric Bach, owner of Canterbury Inn. “We do everything we did last night except usually we don’t do it at night.”
Extinguishing the fire was not a significant challenge for firefighters. Flames that sparked inside a dryer were confined to a laundry room. The shower from a sprinkler head inside the room helped keep the fire from spreading until firefighters arrived to finish putting it out.
Making sure all residents got out of the building and safely across the street to shelter in the church was an effort handled well by many people, Bach said. Supporting the effort were Canterbury Inn staff members, people affiliated with the church, St. Johnsbury Police officers, CALEX rescue personnel, firefighters, residents and some family members.
“A big shout-out to the residents,” said Bach. “They were all very helpful with each other.”
CALEX had three ambulances and multiple rescue people on scene to help people get to the church and make sure they were comfortable. Michael Wright, CALEX director, said none of the residents needed significant medical intervention or transport to the hospital.
Bach, who was working Sunday night, said he thinks he was the only Canterbury occupant at the time of the fire who needed a little medical support. He said after working a bit to get residents out and over to the church, smoke that he had inhaled exacerbated his asthma. CALEX helped him through it.
Wright, who has led CALEX crews through evacuation drills at the Canterbury in the past, said the weather was cooperative Sunday night and the fact that a shelter is so close to the Canterbury Inn helped with the evacuation.
“I think it went probably as smoothly as it could go,” he said.
The church is the designated temporary shelter for Canterbury Inn residents displaced by an emergency. A few of the people from the church were on hand to help the residents.
It was convenient but a little cold for comfort at first, said Wright, especially for residents who are used to the much higher temperatures inside Canterbury. The church hasn’t been holding in-person worship services so it took a bit for the furnace to warm up the sanctuary.
Hot coffee, courtesy of the nearby Dunkin Donuts, was appreciated, said Bach.
He said the evacuation went well and according to plan but one of the lessons learned is that more blankets need to be available at the church. Blankets, slippers and socks, he said, were items they could have used more of at the church Sunday night.
The church space was needed for only a short time as officials determined the residents would not be returning to the Canterbury Inn and would instead be relocated either to the Comfort Inn or with nearby family members. It was decided that the building needed to be fully vented and some water damage cleaned before residents would be brought back.
The plan, said Bach, is to return residents to the building on Wednesday. Most of them will be at the Comfort Inn until then. On Monday, Passumpsic Bank sent some pizza there.
“We told them (the residents) they’re getting a little staycation” at the Comfort Inn, Bach said.
He said the exact reason for the fire was not known as of Monday, but fire officials don’t believe it was due to any faulty system that Canterbury staff should have been aware of or safeguarded against.
Damage was limited to the basement area. Four living units in that level won’t be ready for re-occupancy for another week or so, said Bach. Other unoccupied spaces will be used until that lower space is ready.
Lyndonville firefighters covered the St. Johnsbury station while St. Johnsbury firefighters were at the Cherry Street scene. Two St. Johnsbury engines and the town’s tower truck, which recently returned from a transmission repair, were there.
A crew from Lyndon Rescue was on standby to respond to emergencies in the CALEX coverage area, and at one point Wright asked for them to respond to Cherry Street to help out.
