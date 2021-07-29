It all started with a Duck raffle.
Then came a tip from the FBI.
And then a new set of criminal charges against a St. Johnsbury man charged with sexual assault on a minor.
Kevin T. Greene, 30, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Thursday to two counts of violating conditions of release set by the court in February when he was released from jail into the community after being charged with felony sexual assault on a victim under 13 years-old and cruelty to a child.
Greene was then released again by Judge Michael J. Harris.
According to an affidavit filed by St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Robert Gerrish, dispatch was contacted by the FBI which told St. Johnsbury Police that Greene had attempted to purchase a firearm at the SMD Outdoors/St. Michael’s Defense store in St. Johnsbury and they were conducting a background check.
Ofc. Gerrish was aware that Greene had been charged with two felonies and was subject to a 24-hour curfew with work exceptions as well as exceptions for verifiable medical, court or attorney appointments.
Gerrish then went to the gun shop, spoke to owner Chris Haggett and viewed the “firearm transfer form” and noted that Greene had checked the “No” box next to a question asking if he was facing any felony charges. The form also noted that Greene had received a Thompson Center Venture II Rifle.
“On 22 July, a gentleman by the name of Kevin Greene came to my store SMD Outdoors to do paperwork on a Thompson Center Venture II 300 Win Mag that he had won in a Ducks Unlimited Raffle,” said Haggett in a sworn written statement provided to police.
Police say Greene returned to the store on July 28 and picked up the rifle.
Police then questioned Greene at his curfew residence located at 177 Caledonia Street in St. Johnsbury.
“He acknowledged going to the store to get the weapon and claimed it was covered under his curfew exception as he was coming from work,’ wrote Ofc. Gerrish. “He also noted it was a raffle ticket event and not a purchase, per se.”
Police then cited Greene into court for twice violating the terms of his court-ordered curfew by going to the store on July 22 and July 28.
If convicted of both of the new charges. Greene faces a possible sentence of up to one year in prison and $2,000 in fines.
According to court documents, Greene was charged in September of 2019 with felony sexual assault on a child and cruelty to a child by assaulting the alleged victim with a belt and sexually assaulting the child in 2015.
The sexual assault case remains open and carries a possible sentence of 10 years to life in prison and $70,000 in fines if convicted.
