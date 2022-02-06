Dueling Warrant Articles Address Woodsville Autonomy

HAVERHILL — The town has received a half dozen warrant articles that will allow voters to weigh in on the “Woodsville issue.”
Four petition articles would eliminate “double taxation” and have Woodsville residents only pay towards the precinct’s fire and highway departments, and not the town’s.
Two others are referendums on the precinct’s existence. One asks if Woodsville’s fire and highway departments should be dissolved; the other asks if the precinct itself should cease to be.
All six would require state legislative approval.
Woodsville Commissioner Paul Kidder submitted the warrant articles to end “double taxation,” where village taxpayers support both the town and village departments.
Altogether, Kidder’s warrant articles would create separate line items for Woodsville fire and highway, and raise and appropriate $446,619 (for highway) and $146,974 (for fire) from precinct taxpayers only.
All four of the warrant articles received the required 25 signatures, and the overwhelming majority of those who signed listed their address as “Woodsville.”
Attempts to reach Kidder to discuss the purpose and legality of the warrant articles were unsuccessful.
Meanwhile, Select Board Vice Chair Matthew Bjelobrk submitted two petition articles of his own. Both are advisory.
They ask voters if they support legislative action to dissolve Woodsville fire and highway, or the precinct itself.
Bjelobrk drafted the petition articles and collected the signatures after seeing Kidder’s proposals, he said. They are intended as a straw poll.
“The only reason I did this was in response to [Kidder’s] warrant articles,” Bjelobrk said. “I want to take a reading of the townspeople and see where they stand.”
The issue boils down to town services, and who pays for them.
Last year the legislature approved, and Gov. Chris Sununu signed, a law that severed town and precinct funding.
Woodsville has resisted efforts to merge its fire and highway operations with town departments, and as a result of last year’s legislative decision the precinct must pay the full cost for those services.
The tax impact has been significant. The Woodsville village tax rate went up 82 percent last year and the precinct’s combined town-precinct tax rate, $31.30 per $1,000 of valuation, was among the top 7 percent in the state.
Bjelobrk hopes an emphatic voter response at town meeting will end local opposition to last year’s legislative decision, and pave the way for a new round of talks between the town and the precinct.
“You can’t have the tail wagging the dog. The state legislature has already spoken, the governor has already spoken, but now [Woodsville officials] want to have it their way again,” Bjelobrk said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.