DUI Suspect Charged With Cruelty To Children, Dogs Following Crash

A drunk driving suspect has been accused of fleeing the scene and leaving two dogs inside her car after it crashed on Trucott Road in Holland.
Hady Crowe, 27, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in Orleans Superior Court to seven misdemeanor charges including drunken driving, leaving the scene of crash, three counts of cruelty to a child and two counts of cruelty to animals.
Crowe was then released on conditions by Judge Lisa A. Warren.
Orleans Superior Court
The crash, near 1051 Trucott Road, was reported to Vermont State Police on Oct. 8 at 9:59 p.m.
“Trooper (s) Clay Knight and Nathan Handy responded to the crash and observed a 2012 silver Chevrolet Traverse with VT registration on its right side in a ditch off the west side of Trucott Rd,” wrote Tpr. Richard Berlandy in his report.
Neighbors told police they heard the crash and headed to the scene and saw a woman, later identified as Crowe, a male later identified as Nicholas Rhye, 23, and three juveniles running away from the scene on Trucott Road. The neighbors said they then went to the crash and found two dogs still in the vehicle.
“They took it upon themselves to remove the dogs from the vehicle and brought them to 1325 Trucott Rd,” wrote Tpr. Berlandy. “It’s noted that the current temperature outside was 39 degrees Fahrenheit. There was also no food or water left inside the vehicle for the animals to eat or drink. The vehicle was not a suitable or safe shelter for the dogs to stay in by themselves for any length of time.”
Police say there was a second vehicle in the ditch - a white Toyota pick-up - that had collided with the Chevy. The pick-up was driven by Jason Marcoux, 47. Rescue personnel told police Marcoux did not appear to be injured.
Crowe is facing a possible sentence of up to 12 years in prison and over $6,000 in fines.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.