DUI Suspect Charged With Cruelty To Children, Dogs Following Crash
Federal Building and Orleans County District Court, Newport, Vt.

A drunk driving suspect has been accused of fleeing the scene and leaving two dogs inside her car after it crashed on Trucott Road in Holland.

Hady Crowe, 27, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in Orleans Superior Court to seven misdemeanor charges including drunken driving, leaving the scene of crash, three counts of cruelty to a child and two counts of cruelty to animals.

