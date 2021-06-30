A St. Johnsbury woman accused of drunk driving with a minor child in the car told police she was sober enough to fly a spaceship.
Connie Jarvis, 32, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to misdemeanor charges of drunken driving and cruelty to a child and was released on conditions by Judge Michael J. Harris.
Jarvis was charged after Vermont State Police responded to a report of a motor-vehicle crash in the area of 84 Main Street in St. Johnsbury at 3:51 p.m. on June 7. A witness, identified as Elizabeth Smith, 34, told police that Jarvis was driving fast down the road and crashed into a mailbox.
Caledonia Superior Court
“She further stated that Jarvis appeared intoxicated and had a child in the vehicle with her,” wrote VSP Tpr. Luke Rodzel in an affidavit filed in support of the charges. “Smith informed dispatch that a neighbor took Jarvis’ keys and brought the (child) into her apartment.”
Responding troopers located Jarvis by her car - a black 2003 Saturn Vue.
“Jarvis appeared to be highly intoxicated,” wrote Tpr. Rodzel in his report. “She slurred her words, mumbled and seemed confused.”
Police said Jarvis was also swaying and unsteady and “emanated an odor of intoxicants,” according to the report.
Jarvis told police she had been drinking vodka earlier in the day.
Tpr. Rodzel then asked Jarvis to rate her intoxication level on a scale of 1-10 with 1 being completely sober and 10 being the most intoxicated she had ever been.
“Jarvis stated ‘pretty sober,’” wrote Tpr. Rodzel. “When I asked her to clarify with a number she stated she could fly the spaceship.”
Jarvis agreed to conduct field sobriety exercises but declined to provide a preliminary roadside breath test.
She was then arrested and taken to the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks. There is no indication in court documents that Jarvis provided a sample of her breath to the Datamaster machine while at the barracks.
If convicted of both charges Jarvis faces a possible sentence of up to four years in prison and $1,250 in fines.
