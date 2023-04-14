DUI Suspect Tries To Escape Into The Trunk Of A Police Cruiser

A Burke man arrested for suspicion of drunken driving tried to escape into the trunk of a Vermont State Police cruiser.
That’s according to court documents filed against Robert V. Maximov, 27.
Maximov pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to misdemeanor charges of drunken driving - second offense, violating conditions of release, driving with a license suspended for DUI, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, resisting arrest - second offense, unlawful mischief and escape from custody.
Caledonia Superior Court
He was then released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
Vermont State Police Tpr. David Garces said in his report that on March 25, at 9:04 p.m., he was approaching the intersection of Depot Street and Main Street in Lyndonville when an oncoming car turned onto Depot Street into his lane and nearly crashed into his police cruiser.
“I observed the operator driving with his head sticking out of the driver’s side window,” wrote Tpr. Garces. “I turned around and stopped this vehicle on Depot Street…Maximov appeared confused and disoriented. I smelled a strong odor of intoxicant emanating from his person. He had bloodshot and watery eyes. His speech was confused and slurred.”
Maximov provided a preliminary breath test of .232 blood alcohol content. He was then handcuffed behind his back, arrested for suspicion of DUI, and placed in the back of Tpr. Garces’ cruiser.
But police say Maximov became irritated and started yelling profanities.
“Maximov was screaming and kicking the doors of the cruiser, causing loud banging noises to the cage of the cruiser,” wrote Tpr. Garces. “He kicked the rear camera (facing the backseat) and the camera bent downwards…I drove approximately 50 feet from the scene when I saw Maximov flipped his handcuffs to the front. He broke through the rear seat cage partition which separated the rear seat and the trunk of my cruiser. This was a safety issue because I had tools in the trunk that could be used as weapons.”
Tpr. Garces pulled over to deal with the situation.
“I opened the rear driver’s side door and saw that half of Maximov’s body was lodged between the trunk and the back seat and I could only see his legs,” wrote Tpr. Garces. “Maximov’s body was lodged through the hole he bent in the cage partition. I attempted to yank Maximov out, but he continued to lodge himself between the rear seat and the trunk. I heard Maximov yell that he was grabbing stuff in the trunk of my cruiser…He continued lodging himself between the backseat and the trunk and actively resisted coming out or the cruiser.”
Maximov was eventually extracted from the cruiser’s trunk and taken to the Vermont State Police barracks in St. Johnsbury, where police say he continued to be belligerent, which included screaming and racial insults towards troopers.
Police said Maximov also vomited in the processing room and did not have permission to drive the car he had been stopped in. Damage costs to the cruiser are still pending, said police.
Maximov faces a possible sentence of up to eleven years in prison and $11,000 in fines.
