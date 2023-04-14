DUI Suspect Tries To Escape Into The Trunk Of A Police Cruiser
The Caledonia County Courthouse on Main Street in St. Johnsbury on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Photo by Dana Gray)

A Burke man arrested for suspicion of drunken driving tried to escape into the trunk of a Vermont State Police cruiser.

That’s according to court documents filed against Robert V. Maximov, 27.

