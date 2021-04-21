Local group DUMP’s petition asking the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources to designate Lake Memphremagog “in crisis” is now in the hands of ANR Secretary Julie Moore.
DUMP (Don’t Undermine Memphremagog’s Purity) sent their petition to Moore last Friday, April 16, according to DUMP advisory council member, Peggy Stevens.
The letter sent to Moore included around 50 hard-copy signatures required to meet the letter of the law, which asks for at least 15 signatures to initiate the Secretary’s review of the potential designation.
It also included a link to the change.org petition DUMP undertook. As of Wednesday afternoon, the petition had 3,876 signatures.
According to the letter DUMP sent to Moore, 612 of those who signed were Vermonters and 470 of those were from the 39 NEK towns and villages. 277 were residents of towns bordering the lake.
According to the letter, 214 citizens of Quebec also signed the online petition. The letter notes that those citizens are directly affected by conditions at Vermont’s southern end of the northerly-flowing Lake Memphremagog.
DUMP also attached a letter of unanimous endorsement of the petition from the Derby Select Board.
According to Stevens, while the town of Newport congratulated DUMP on their effort, they declined to sign the petition as they historically do not do so.
Stevens also said that Newport’s Mayor Paul Monette declined to bring the petition to the City Council for consideration in spite of the nearly 200 signees from Newport.
Oliver Pierson, Lakes and Ponds program manager with the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, said in an email on Wednesday afternoon that ANR would now begin reviewing the petition and move towards an eventual decision.
According to state statute, Secretary Moore will designate the lake “in crisis” if: the lake or segments of it have been listed as impaired; the condition of the lake will cause potential harm to public health and a risk of damage to the environment or natural resources; and a municipality in which the lake or a portion of the lake is located has reduced the valuation of property due to the lake’s condition.
While DUMP believes that the lake’s condition warrants the designation, the Memphremagog Watershed Association (MWA) issued a press release on March 19 disagreeing, the Caledonian previously reported.
Mary Pat Goulding, former MWA president and current advisory member, told the Caledonian that though the lake has issues, the MWA does not believe the lake fits the statute’s criteria, especially the section regarding property devaluation.
Pierson noted that two DUMP representatives met with members of the MWA last week in an informal meeting initiated by MWA.
“The purpose of that meeting was an informal ‘meet and greet’ and to propose a joint meeting of the two groups to have further discussions about how to work together,” said Pierson.
Stevens, who attended the meeting along with DUMP advisory council member, Henry Coe, said Wednesday that they had a cordial conversation with MWA President Dave Converse and Secretary Stan Chop.
Stevens, who said she did not know anyone from MWA before last week’s meeting, said the group talked about their differing missions, as well as where they could work together, and they agreed to hold a meeting of the two groups’ board and advisory committee next month.
“It was great and how it should be,” said Stevens. “Even if we have different tactics, everyone is concerned about water quality. Sure, there are issues we differ on, but that doesn’t need to affect our relationship.”
Pierson said that with regards to Lake Memphremagog’s water quality efforts, winter and early spring is always a time of reviewing data from last year and planning for the upcoming “field season.” He said more details would be available in the coming months.
Pierson said he is planning for a May 4 meeting of the Quebec — VT Steering Committee for Lake Memphremagog and there will be various updates provided at that time on lake issues.
DUMP launched their petition on March 4 following a December ANR public presentation on the incidence of cancerous lesions on brown bullhead found in the lake and currently under study. Scientists and ANR have not expressed alarm or cautioned the public because of the lesions, but are expanding monitoring efforts and looking to determine their cause.
Lake Carmi, near the Canadian border in northwestern Vermont, is the only lake in the state currently designated “in crisis.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.