Local group DUMP wants the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) to take Lake Memphremagog more seriously.
Don’t Undermine Memphremagog’s Purity (DUMP) launched an online petition on Thursday afternoon asking ANR Secretary Julie Moore to formally designate the lake “in crisis” due to a multitude of concerns.
“We’re excited about this designation as an opportunity: it seems like such a positive step that we can take towards trying to figure out what’s wrong so we can fix it,” DUMP Advisory Council Member Peggy Stevens said on Thursday.
As of 9 a.m. on Sunday, 985 had signed the petition.
The “lake in crisis” designation would require the agency to create a comprehensive crisis response plan. It would also increase eligibility for funding to address challenges that threaten public health or risk damage to the environment.
DUMP’s volunteer advisory council decided to write the petition following a December ANR public presentation on the incidence of cancerous lesions on brown bullhead found in Lake Memphremagog.
Vermont Fish and Wildlife samplings at South Bay and Hospital Cove from 2014 to the present have found 25 to 40 percent of the fish species to have unappetizing lesions on their bodies, the Caledonian previously reported. Scientists have not been able to conclusively determine the lesions’ cause, though they do suspect one to be low contaminant levels found in Lake Memphremagog’s sediment.
Scientists and ANR have not expressed alarm or cautioned the public because of the lesions’ occurrence, but are expanding monitoring efforts and looking to study possible genetic causes.
“We just don’t know [what’s happening],” said Stevens at the press conference.
DUMP also pointed to the state’s lake score card, which says Memphremagog’s nutrient trend score is “fair,” its water quality status is “impaired,” mainly due to phosphorus levels, and its watershed score is “highly disturbed,” mainly due to an altered flow.
The group also cited health concerns related to cyanobacteria outbreaks, a sizeable presence of aquatic invasive species and PFAS levels found in the lake.
“We don’t want to sit around and go ‘woe is me, oh, this is terrible,’” Stevens said of Memphremagog’s health indicators. “We want action to move forward.”
Last month, Quebec officials expressed worry about PFAS contamination in the lake, likely from the Coventry landfill by way of the Newport City wastewater treatment plant.
In 2019, a moratorium was imposed on the disposal of the Coventry landfill’s leachate, which contains PFAS, to the treatment plant. The ban is set to expire in 2024, but many hope it will be made permanent.
“We feel an ethical and moral obligation to keep our side of Lake Memphremagog clean, particularly in that it’s an international lake and provides drinking water to 175,000 Canadians; waters flow north from Vermont,” said DUMP advisory council member Henry Coe on Thursday.
According to state statute, the ANR secretary shall review whether a lake should be designated “in crisis” upon the secretary’s own motion, the petition of 15 or more persons, or the petition of a select board in which the lake or a portion is located.
The “Lake in Crisis” designation should occur if ANR determines that: the lake or segments of it “have been listed as impaired,” the condition of the lake will cause potential harm to public health and risk of damage to the environment or natural resources, and a municipality where at least a portion of the lake is located has reduced the valuation of property due to the lake’s condition.
Lake Carmi, near the Canadian border in northwestern Vermont, is the only Vermont lake currently designated “in crisis.” Its designation came at the request of the Vermont legislature in a 2018 bill that allows the secretary to make such designations.
The Lake Carmi watershed has been the site of $1.4 million in state funding for clean water projects, especially agricultural runoff projects, between 2016 and 2019.
Though DUMP’s petition is already well above the 15-signature threshold, the advisory council said Thursday they plan to forward it to ANR in mid-April in order to include as many individuals and organizations as possible.
The petition can be found at https://change.org/savelakememphremagog.
