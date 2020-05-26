Duo Arrested In Nash Stream After Allegedly Breaking Locks On Gates

Two men from outside the area, who were wanted on warrants, got more than they bargained for when they decided to drive to the North Country to cool their heels and allegedly broke the locks on several gates at Nash Stream Forest near Stark to access a camp.
Arrested on May 16 was Tyler Moses, 27, of Hill, who was wanted on an electronic bench warrant and is now charged with breach of bail conditions and obstructing government administration.
Arrested two days later on May 18, after responding officers were told he would not be coming out of the camp he and Moses had been staying at with two women, was Derek Wright, 31, of Bristol, who was wanted on a felony warrant relating to fentanyl possession and is now charged with resisting arrest.
“Both of those arrests were based on current arrest warrants they had in the system,” New Hampshire Fish and Game Lt. Mark Ober said Tuesday.
And both were drug-related, with drug paraphernalia turning up during pat-downs, he said.
Wright was wanted on a no-bail warrant out of Grafton Superior Court.
Ober called the arrests — which saw Moses taken into custody without incident and Wright fleeing before he was handcuffed — “a long, convoluted process” spanning several days and involving NHFG conservation officers, forest rangers, and New Hampshire State Police troopers.
The gates had been locked because it was still off season and they don’t typically open until Memorial Day Weekend, depending on road conditions.
The initial call came in on the morning of May 16 about a gate off of Log Hollow Road, adjacent to Nash Stream and an access to West Side Trail, that had been broken, said Ober.
Moses’ father owns the camp they went to, and while they didn’t break into the camp, they are accused of breaking the three or four gates to reach it, he said.
“They’re all denying they did it,” said Ober.
At one or more gates, they left behind some litter, and it appears they broke the locks with a jack used to lift vehicles, said Ober.
They weren’t hard to find.
“One of our officers started walking in and found all of those locks and called for backup,” he said.
Two NHFG conservation officers arrived, as well as a forest ranger for the first arrest.
“The forest ranger came through the Nash Stream gate itself and drove all the way in to where the car was parked next to the camp,” said Ober.
Two people were there, Moses and an unidentified woman.
Moses was arrested without incident.
During the arrest, officers learned from Moses that two other people were in the camp, said Ober.
But because the camp belonged to Moses’ father and Moses had access to it and there was no sign of forced entry, and because officers didn’t have a warrant, the arrest of Wright couldn’t be made right then, though they did learn of Wright’s name, said Ober.
Because there was evidence of a crime from the broken locks and neither Moses nor the woman had valid driver’s licenses, though, officers were able to have the vehicle towed.
“Under normal circumstances, we would have them pack up and issue them citations, but since the whole situation evolved as it did, we towed the vehicle when we found out about the other people in the camp,” he said.
That left the suspected Wright and the other woman remaining in a camp that’s about 10 miles in.
“They were on foot and weren’t going anywhere,” said Ober.
Wright has a criminal history that spans several pages and includes drug possession, resisting arrest, and fleeing from police, said Ober.
A search warrant was obtained for the vehicle because of possible drug paraphernalia observed while it was being towed, he said.
“What ended up happening was Derek, instead of staying at the camp, walked with another unknown female and we were waiting at the gate for him,” said Ober. “But it wasn’t a voluntary arrest. He tried to flee from us and it took two conservation officers, two forest rangers, and two troopers to get him in handcuffs. He wasn’t going easily.”
Although broken gates are not entirely uncommon in Coos County, the Moses-Wright case is a rarity because such incidents don’t happen very often in Nash Stream, he said.
In Nash Stream, the main gate at the camp is sturdy, and someone like Moses, who is also familiar with the area’s trail system, would have to know where to go to reach the others, he said.
“If they had just waited another week, the gate would have been opened and they could have driven right in,” said Ober.
And they would have likely remain undetected, even with the warrants out for their arrest.
Someone calling in a criminal trespass with damage to the gate, though, led to the followup that turned into much more than a trespass case, he said.
The women were not wanted on warrants and were free to leave.
Wright was transported to the Grafton County House of Corrections for his warrant.
During his arrest, there were several hypodermic needles and drug paraphernalia found during the pat-down, said Ober.
A pack was also confiscated when Wright opened it to retrieve his identification and officers saw a needle on top, he said.
“Drugs were an overview of this whole incident,” said Ober.
