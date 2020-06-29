During pandemic, live performance returns with American Idiot

LITTLETON — On with the show.
The Upstage Players will present the rock opera American Idiot outdoors at Ammonoosuc River Park (off Riverglen Lane) on Aug. 20, 21 and 22.
Based on the Green Day album of the same name, American Idiot signals the return of live entertainment in the North Country following a three-month pandemic shutdown, said Upstage Players artistic director Andrew Lidestri.
It fills a void left by the cancellations of numerous shows and events due to COVID-19.
“It’s really clear that everybody wants something that makes us feel like we are still one community,” Lidestri said. “It feels important in that way. This is a time when we know we can make something happen when it’s needed.”
There will be public safety precautions.
A limited number of tickets will be sold to each performance. Circles will be drawn on the ground six feet apart to create areas of separation. Those attending the show will be expected to stay within their own circle. Other details will be hammered out over the next two months.
“It will allow the community to come together in a socially-distanced way,” Lidestri said.
The show developed quickly.
After driving and listening to the American Idiot album, Lidestri proposed the idea to the Upstage Players executive committee on Monday, June 22. Forty-eight hours later the decision had been made, the rights were obtained, and town permissions were granted. Auditions were announced Wednesday and took place over the weekend.
There is a reason for the urgency.
The production faces a compressed timeframe in order to take place before school opens and tourist season ends.
“Normally we would rehearse a show of this size over a 14 week period,” Lidestri said. “When I realized it was eight weeks including the performance week, we didn’t want to waste a moment.”
It will be a concert version of the American Idiot musical, with streamlined story-telling sections and multimedia components in between songs. Littleton Parks and Recreation director Chris Wilkins is working to secure food and beverage vendors, to give the three-day event a “music festival” feel.
The show requires live music performance. For that reason The Upstage Players have teamed up with local venue The Loading Dock, managed by Jason Tors, which has hosted several punk rock acts over the years.
“I thought if we were really going to make this work, I had to know we had some good connections with people who could step into the punk rock thing in a way that we didn’t have a lot of experience,” Lidestri said.
“There’s a full band that plays the show and the characters in the show … five actors are supposed to play guitars. So one thing we’re excited about, we had Jason at the Loading Dock reach out to all the different bands that normally play there, who don’t have a lot of gigs going on right now with what’s happening, as an opportunity for a combination of our community theater actors and then some people who normally are musicians in bands, were hoping to marry those things together, and have some band members and some actors all creating one cast.”
American Idiot provides The Upstage Players with a creative outlet.
The community theater company had postponed its spring production (Urinetown) due to the outbreak and decided against offering online classes and performances during the shutdown.
Faced with an uncertain future — live indoor theater may not return until late 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns — American Idiot gives The Upstage Players with something to work towards.
For those in the local theater community, that means a lot. Particularly during the pandemic.
“I feel like I’ve gotten more contact about this in four days than a show we’ve been advertising for two months,” Lidestri said. “There’s an energy in this.”
