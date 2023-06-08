Dylan Laramee Charged With Damaging A Union Bank ATM Weeks After Judge Dismissed Charges In Papa Tirozzi’s Break-In

A window is smashed at Papa Tirozzi's Bakery on Portland Street in St. Johnsbury on Thursday. The business was struck by a burglary; it was the second burglary committed there in recent months. (Contributed Photo)
Less than two weeks after Judge Justin P. Jiron decided to dismiss three criminal charges against him for lack of probable cause, Laramee was arraigned again on Monday for driving under the influence of drugs and damaging an ATM machine in St. Johnsbury.
In the latest alleged episode, Laramee, 27, and his co-defendant, Myisha Reid, 27, are accused by Union Bank Vice President of Security Ron Dion of sticking their arms up inside the ATM in Depot Square “like they’re giving it a colonoscopy,” according to the police report.
Caledonia Superior Court
Dion, who had pictures and video of the alleged incident, also told police that the initial estimate to repair the damage to the ATM is $2,000 - and will likely be more. The alleged incident occurred on March 31, just after midnight, and both suspects are accused of putting their hands through the ATM access hatch and tampering with the machine, causing it to be disabled.
“Mr. Dion stated that he saw in the surveillance video of the incident that the lights were coming on and off during the vandalism,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Robert Gerrish. “He stated that at 0046 hours, one individual came in and another person joined in later and they came back and left a few times. I opened the photos while speaking and recognized two parties as Dylan Laramee, 27, and Myisha Reid, 27.”
Laramee and Reid have both been charged by the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office with unlawful mischief. Judge Robert Bent, who was filling in for Judge Jiron on Monday, then released Laramee and Reid on conditions.
According to the Vermont State Police, Laramee and Reid were also linked to the burglary at Papa Tirozzi’s Bakery in St. Johnsbury in March. State police said $700 in cash was stolen, and over $5,000 in damage was done to the business.
But on May 26, Laramee was scheduled for arraignment on the bakery burglary, and the state had charged him with burglary, resisting arrest and escape. But the arraignment didn’t take place because Judge Jiron decided there was no probable cause for the criminal charges.
Laramee was also charged on Monday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs on Route 5 in Lyndon on May 30, 2022, just after midnight.
Police said a blood test showed Laramee was driving under the influence of fentanyl, norfentanyl and benzoylecgonine.
Laramee was again released on conditions by Judge Bent.
