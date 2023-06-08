Dylan Laramee Charged With Damaging A Union Bank ATM Weeks After Judge Dismissed Charges In Papa Tirozzi’s Break-In

A window is smashed at Papa Tirozzi's Bakery on Portland Street in St. Johnsbury on Thursday. The business was struck by a burglary; it was the second burglary committed there in recent months. (Contributed Photo)

Dylan Laramee is in trouble again.

Less than two weeks after Judge Justin P. Jiron decided to dismiss three criminal charges against him for lack of probable cause, Laramee was arraigned again on Monday for driving under the influence of drugs and damaging an ATM machine in St. Johnsbury.

0
0
0
0
3

Tags

Load comments