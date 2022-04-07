Eames Retires From Jax Jr. Cinemas, Theater Remains Closed

LITTLETON — After two decades, Jack Eames is retiring from running The Jax Jr. Cinemas, which remains closed with an uncertain future.
The theater shut down in August 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the changing nature of the movie business, with fewer blockbusters that had been the bread-and-butter of small theaters coupled with more people preferring to stay at home and stream films, had been a growing challenge even before the pandemic.
The theater at 30 Main St. has been in the family for generations.
Since its closure, Eames has regularly been asked by residents, many with fond memories of Jax Jr. movie-going, when it will reopen.
“Everybody I run into asks me,” Eames said Thursday. “I say I’m still in a holding pattern. Now what I’ve been telling people is it’s at the point where it won’t be me.”
He explained his rationale for stepping away and for the theater remaining closed.
“It is good to see COVID weakening and everyday life improving for folks bit by bit,” said Eames. “Unfortunately, I feel that the other challenges have not improved to warrant reopening. We are approaching two years of the theater being closed and I do not know the ultimate future. The closure has freed up time for me to focus more time on other projects and interests. I ran the theater for 20 years, 365 days a year, 7 days a week. I have decided to retire from running the theater moving forward.”
While a labor of love, that dedication included working on weekends, and staying there until 11 p.m. and reporting the gross receipt numbers to the movie companies that demand them that night, as well as working on holidays like Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
He described the changing nature of the business.
“I think there has been a large shift in the movie industry during the pandemic in how entertainment is produced, delivered, and viewed,” said Eames. “Who would ever thought that a movie produced by a streaming service (Apple TV) would win Best Picture at the Oscars?”
Movies like “Spider Man” can do well, but a small theater like Jax Jr. needs several of those kinds of films a year, and the movie companies today don’t make them as available as they used to, he said.
And some superhero films, like the recent “Morbius,” perform poorly, said Eames.
When he looks at the grosses, Eames said he knows how Jax Jr. would have done with those movies, and no film is currently out now that would keep the theater from operating in the red.
The shift began a few years ago with the iPhone generation, he said.
It used to be that kids’ night at the theater was a big revenue generator, but the numbers gradually tapered off, he said.
Then, with the advent of more films being streamed, the movie companies found they could keep 80 percent of the revenue split, versus keeping a smaller 65 percent that saw the other 35 percent going to the theater that showed the film, said Eames.
The big movies like “Spider Man” will still have theatrical runs because people turn out to see them and it is good for the movie companies, but the mid-tier and below films will have simultaneous releases in theaters and streaming services or just go solely to streaming to meet the needs of an audience that today prefers to wait and watch those films at home, he said.
Some local theaters, like The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem and Rialto Theater in Lancaster, have adopted a mixed venue model, showing films, but also holding live stage performances.
“I think small town theaters can be successful moving forward, but will likely need to adapt to the new market,” said Eames. “Adopting a mixed venue approach seems to be the best path forward.”
In 1920 at the 30 Main St. location, Eames’ grandfather, John B. “Jack” Eames, opened the Premier Theatre. It was rebuilt after a fire four years later and would go on to host the world premiere of “The Great Lie,” starring Bette Davis.
After a 1949 fire, the building was leveled and a new building constructed that housed the new Jax Jr. beginning in 1951.
In 1952, The Jax Jr. received the Jay Emanuel Merit Award, the highest honor by the Motion Picture Industry.
Two decades later, it hosted another world premiere.
The theater was twinned in 1982 and divided into two cinemas.
Eames said he would like to see The Jax Jr. reopen for future generations.
“Everywhere I go people tell me they miss the theater and share their special memories,” said Eames. “I am very grateful for all the wonderful community support over the theater’s 100 years.”
One thing that is certain is that Eames Realty Co. will continue to own the building.
“My grandfather built it and it’s the Eames Building,” he said. “You have the Tilton Opera Block, the Salomon Block, and this. I’ll never sell the building.”
While closed, he is maintaining the cinema equipment, coming in each Monday to fire everything up and letting it run overnight.
To resume operations, it wouldn’t take much to get everything going again and get supplies and candy in, but the right person or entity to lease the theater must come first.
“It’s been in our family in one shape or another, the Premier Theatre and the Jax Jr., for 100 years and I wouldn’t want just anyone in here,” said Eames. “It’s a unique situation because I’m not going to sell the building, so that limits who wants to come in.”
His eldest son, Ethan, who is currently in college, is interested in returning to Littleton to run the family businesses, but that return is years into the future.
“We would consider leasing the theater, but it would have to be the right operator,” said Eames. “We are proud of the great job the Friends of the Colonial did with The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem.”
Friends of the Colonial was years in the making and their effort to make The Colonial Theatre sustainable turned out well, he said.
“Maybe it will be a group like that,” Eames said of a possible future for The Jax Jr. Cinemas. “Mixed venue — that’s what small town theaters are going to have to move to.”
