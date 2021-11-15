WEST STEWARTSTOWN — The Spa Restaurant & Outback Pub was destroyed in a fire early Monday.
The fire broke out around 4 a.m. and first-arriving crews on scene found heavy fire showing from the building.
Owner Francis Grondin, who was out of town, has been told the building is “beyond repair.”
Fire Departments from New Hampshire and Vermont responded and the incident is under investigation by the New Hampshire Fire Marshal’s Office.
A popular eatery located on Route 3, the Spa employed about 20 full- and part-time staff.
It was established in 1927 as a small diner.
“It was the meeting place for all area woodsmen,” said the Spa website.
A formal dining room was added in 1956 and The Outback Pub was added downstairs in 1994.
Those in the community took to social media to post messages of support for restaurant owners Stephanie and Francis Grondin.
“As an employee of the Spa Restaurant in Stewartstown. I would like to say I live and work in the best community ever. The Beecher Falls, Colebrook, And Pittsburg Fire Departments and the 45th parallel and border patrol did an amazing job on the fire we had this morning at the restaurant. It is very devastating to know such an iconic building is gone. My heart goes out to my bosses. Stephanie Grondin and Francis Grondin . They were the best bosses I ever worked for. My years of working for them are so memorable. They are like family to me. I watched their kids grow up in that Restaurant. I’m truly overwhelmed,” wrote Karen Ann Cass.
Other local establishments offered their thoughts as well.
“We have spent our morning wrapping our heads around the loss of The Spa Restaurant. We want to send our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the owners who have undoubtedly put lots of love, sweat and tears into their restaurant over the years as well as the employees who now find themselves out of work in such tough times as it is. We will cherish the memories we have of our many visits there over the years,” wrote Full Send Bar & Grill in Pittsburg.
“We would like to send prayers to the owners and work family of the Spa Restaurant. It has been a long-standing icon of the north country and a loss to the community,” said The Breakfast Nook in Pittsburg.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the owners and employees of The Spa Restaurant. It is one of our favorite restaurants in the North Country. We hope you can rebuild better than ever,” said the Pitt Stop Inn in Pittsburg.
“Good morning, some sad news to report, The Spa Restaurant in West Stewartstown is on fire and it looks to be a total loss, prayers to the Grondin family and the Spa family,” posted Hobo’s Cafe in Island Pond.
“The Spa Restaurant, a Huge loss for the North Country as this is an iconic landmark. Our Hearts break for the owners as well as the staff,” wrote the Northern Comfort Motel in Colebrook.
