Voting in Vermont’s August Primary election opens Friday, and there are a few decisions to make locally to help settle the November ballot.
Among those decisions is the race for lieutenant governor. No matter which Primary ballot Vermont voters choose - Democrat or Republican - they’ll have a Northeast Kingdom resident to consider. Kitty Toll, of Danville, is running as a Democrat for the spot that Molly Gray is vacating after one term, and Sen. Joe Benning, of Lyndon, is seeking the post as a Republican.
To get to the general election in November, both local candidates must prevail in the Primary contest. Toll faces three others, one of them being former lieutenant governor David Zuckerman. Benning needs to beat fellow Republican Gregory Thayer.
In terms of statewide exposure, both Kingdom candidates are campaigning throughout Vermont, and both are getting key endorsements to help propel them past the Primary competition. Benning has the endorsement of former Vermont Governor Jim Douglas.
“Joe Benning has the experience needed to be a great Lieutenant Governor,” said Douglas, who served four terms as governor. “He’s been a Senate leader, he works hard, he loves Vermont, and he’s respected by his colleagues across the political spectrum. Joe knows how to bring people together to get things done.”
On Monday, former Vermont Governor and former U.S. presidential candidate Howard Dean announced his endorsement of Toll.
“As Lieutenant Governor, you have to be ready to step into the role of Governor at any moment. I know this firsthand,” said Dean. “As Chair of the House Appropriations Committee, Kitty not only sent a balanced budget to the governor, she did it with unanimous, tri-partisan support. She knows how to bring people from all walks of life together to find solutions to Vermont’s challenges, and that’s exactly what Vermont needs at this critical moment.”
The Primary election day is Aug. 9. Voters can go to the polls that day or vote earlier by requesting a ballot. Voters have been mailed a postcard by the Secretary of State’s Elections Division containing information and instructions on how to request an early ballot.
Voters will be provided three Primary ballots: Democratic, Republican and Progressive. They must only vote one and return the other two unvoted ballots.
The offices to be elected in 2022 include: U.S. Senate, U.S. Representative, Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Treasurer, Secretary of State, Auditor of Accounts, Attorney General, all (30) State Senate seats, all (150) State Representative seats, Probate Judge, Assistant Judge, State’s Attorney, Sheriff, High Bailiff and Justices of the Peace.
Many of the offices up for election will not have Primary contests as people didn’t petition to get on the ballot.
In addition to the statewide lieutenant governor race, another Northeast Kingdom resident is seeking support from Vermonters throughout the state. Anya Tynio, of Charleston, wants to be Vermont’s U.S. Representative. She faces a Primary challenge against fellow Republican Ericka Bundy Redic, of Burlington.
Bradford resident Sarah Copeland Hanzas has chosen to not seek re-election to the state’s House of Representatives and instead wants to be Vermont’s next Secretary of State. She must overcome Primary challenges from two other Democrats: John Odum, of Montpelier, and Chris Winters, of Berlin.
The Attorney General’s post is being sought by Cabot resident Rory Thibault, a Democrat. Another Democrat, Charity Clark, of Williston, opposed him in the Primary.
In elected positions for more localized roles, there aren’t many Primary decisions to be made. Most people who petitioned to be on the ballot won’t face a contest until the general election in November.
In the state senate, there are no Primary races in the Kingdom.
Among the 14 local representative districts, only the Essex-Caledonia, Essex-Orleans and Orleans 4 districts will have Primary election contests; all of them are on the Republican ballots.
Voters choosing the ballot with Republicans in the Essex-Caledonia towns of Burke, Bloomfield, Brunswick, East Haven, Ferdinand, Granby, Guildhall, Lunenburg, Maidstone and Victory must choose between Reps. John Kascenska, of Burke, and Terri Williams, of Granby.
In the Essex-Orleans district, which includes the towns of Averill, Avery’s, Brighton, Canaan, Lemington, Lewis, Norton, Warner’s, Warren’s, Charleston, Holland and Morgan, voters with the Republican ballot will decide between Rep. Larry Labor, of Morgan, and Erin Testut, of Brighton.
Voters in the Orleans 4 towns of Albany, Craftsbury, Glover and Greensboro will also have a choice between two Republicans; Rep. Vicki Strong, of Albany, is being challenged by John Courchaine, of Craftsbury.
There is also a Primary contest at the county level. Caledonia County Sheriff Dean Shatney is not seeking re-election, and two Republican candidates are on the Primary ballot vying to follow Shatney: Steven Hartwell Jr., of Lyndon, and James Hemond, of Waterford.
