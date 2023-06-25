EAST BURKE — A chilling, haunting horror novel for young adults written by East Burke author Patricia Ward, The Cherished, is set in Ward’s adopted home state of Vermont, in an imagined town called Laddston.
The town and its inhabitants don’t speak with outsiders about the dark secret behind why so many children have gone missing from this strange, otherwise uneventful rural community.
There’s a tacit understanding among the private locals - but outsiders have no idea the source of the terrifying, unexplained abductions.
When a child goes missing in Laddston, outsiders are clueless about why, and people outside of the town believe the place is cursed.
They’re not wrong.
Fears about abductions have led to unfounded accusations through the years, but the outside world has no explanation for where the missing children go.
Locals share a shrouded insight about what is known as the little ones.
The community continues to pay for its founder’s original sin, a monument stating as much in a strange little burial ground; only his heirs can control the darkness that sin unleashed and continues to wreak on Laddston.
Josephine Lavoie, called Jo, is the next in line to assume the dark legacy her long-ago great-great-great-great-grandfather has left for her.
Jo’s world is turned upside down when she learns of that legacy in a cryptic, unexpected letter from a Vermont attorney representing her late grandmother’s estate.
Her grandmother summons her: “Jo belongs here, in this strange place. And she has no choice but to stay.”
So she and her mother head to Vermont on a trip that will send shivers up readers’ spines.
Jo, an unusual girl who lost her father, Enzo, when she was young and suffered trauma due to his assumed mental illness and breakdown - must become an overnight superhero to combat the strange creatures that she learns are sneaking into the Old House on her family property and doing unspeakable things.
Memories begin to surface for Jo about her own experience with the creatures, and the tale that her dad had seen things and lost his mind is not making sense as the truth begins to unfold when Jo returns to Laddston with her now remarried and pregnant mother, Abigail.
Though Laddston is a fictionalized town, it resembles several NEK towns with its references to country stores and Canadian tourists visiting the downtown, camping, and more.
The mother and daughter stop at the state welcome center adorned with North Country images of bears and moose en route from suburban Massachusetts on their fateful journey to inspect the inherited property.
References to Jo’s parents visiting Island Pond when they were young and happy - before the trouble began - and to towns readers will recognize immediately, Newport, Greensboro, St. Johnsbury and Cabot cheese, are made in the novel, which draws inspiration from the landscape of the Northeast Kingdom, Ward said.
Mysterious Inheritance
The book opens with Jo, the 16-year-old heroine, receiving a mysterious letter from an attorney in St. Johnsbury, Vermont.
At the start of Chapter 5, Jo’s mom, Abigail, who wants her to sell the strange old house and move on from that chapter of her past life, calls the lawyer’s office and “The man who answers the phone sounds old and frail. He responds to Abigail’s brisk introduction with an apology. He was away up north, he explains. His daughter has a cabin up on Lake Memfa-something - Jo ca’t understand the name - because if twas his birthday, and the whole family was there.”
That’s Lake Memphremagog, on the border of Newport, Vt., and Magog, Quebec, Canada, and it’s a multi-syllabic name that most newcomers to the region will identify with having struggled with when they first hear it.
Jo, a young girl related by ‘adoption’ through her late father to the matriarch of the family for whom the town is named, but on the Lavoie side, not the Ladd side (Laddston is named for her family) inherits a home and land that comes with a foreboding ‘Old House’ that cannot be entered, under strict warning.
When her grandmother, her late father’s mother, dies, she leaves a letter to 16-year-old Jo informing her of her duty to oversee the property and to look after its unusual ‘tenants’ a young girl named Hattie who seems to have no family of her own, and an odd handyman missing two fingers and with peculiar features and ways named Tom.
On the book’s inside jacket, just out through Harper Teen, “Jo never knew her paternal grandmother. Which makes it even odder that she’s left Jo both her farmhouse and her land in her will - and a letter with incomprehensible instructions.”
“Jo would throw the letter away, bizarre demands and all, if it weren’t for all the memories she has of the old house - the last good memories of her father,” the story begins.
But the bequest comes with an eerie mystery and odd feelings about the place, and the people that come with the gifted property are just the beginning.
“The tenants are odd. They stand too still and their eyes are too big; they seem, somehow, stuck. Jo feels something dark and decrepit in the old shack behind the house,” the book jacket intrigues readers. “And the things that her father used to talk about … the little ones.”
Her father’s stories about these tiny people - or whatever they were supposed to be - “… cost him his family, his sanity, and ultimately his life. So why does Jo feel like she can sense them here? Why is she starting to believe her father’s delusions might actually exist?”
Jo is helping to sort paper clutter at her mom and stepdad’s house when she sees the letter addressed to her: Josephine Margaret Lavoie.
It was sent by a Nathanael Fletcher, Esquire, in St. Johnsbury, VT.
“Vermont,” Ward writes, repeating the state on the attorney’s envelope to the teen we are just getting to meet. “A tendril of unease snakes up through her belly into her throat. She tears at the envelope, unfolds the single sheet, and scans the contents.”
She tells her mother, “Gammy Maureen’s dead,” and produces the letter. “She left me the house.”
Her mother is shocked, “She what?”
Recurring Themes
Ward has published several works, including an accordion book in which she explores her childhood home in Beirut and contrasts it with her adopted home in Massachusetts, after she was uprooted by war.
The side of the book set in Beirut explores the trauma of war and having to leave the country, while the side set in Maynard, Mass., explores how her new home “overlaps with the one I lost.” The project, titled The Same One Place, she wrote, finds its way to her concluding, “this is home … I can be happy here.”
Not long after she created that work of art and found her way to feeling at home, she moved again, this time to Vermont.
In a post at the Teen Librarian Toolbox, Ward writes, “The move was by choice, but it still triggered lifelong sorrows and anxieties around my identity and sense of belonging. Would this new place ever feel like home? What if circumstances drove me to pack up and move again in a handful of years?”
“In composing this guest post and thinking about my latest novel, The Cherished, I have realized something astonishing: The Same One Place is not unique at all. In fact, every single one of my works, whether a literary or fantasy novel, whether a paper diorama or accordion book, offers the same poignant promise of home.
“Since then, I’ve moved 17 times, going back and forth between Italy, Lebanon, and nine U.S. states,” she shared.
She wrote of how having to restart brings both expectation and great difficulty in confronting the past and loss.
In ‘Cherished,’ Ward shared, “themes of trauma, identity, and belonging are layered into the story.”
Ward shared, “Through Jo, I posed lifelong questions about my own hurting around identity and belonging. Then, slowly, the answers rose to the surface, this time through a violent, otherworldly crucible.”
“When I was young, I read voraciously. I learned through the suffering and travails of fictional characters that my own suffering might be endured, that it might be given shape and meaning beyond itself. I hope that The Cherished will speak to teenagers the way books did to me when I was young, as support for how to forge a life despite one’s hurting or fear. I hope that it will impart the message I have sent to myself, once again, that this is home … I can be happy here,” Ward wrote.
In a recent interview about the publication of The Cherished, Ward told Double The Books about what had inspired her to write about a mysterious house, saying, “I’d just moved to Vermont when the idea for this book came into my head. There are a lot of old, ramshackle farms and barns up here, and they really speak to me. What happened in these places? Who lived there? What secrets are buried in those walls?”
And in an interview with YA Books Central, Ward spoke about her new novel’s recent release, too.
Ward responded to a question about her research for the new book, saying, “My roamings around the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont gave rise to the story, and once I realized this was the book I was writing, I just roamed even more. I also visited plenty of graveyards, looking at all the names and imagining life back in the day, just as Jo does in the book. This area of the country is truly a stunning, contradictory, wild, and beautiful place. I hope that at least some of its specialness comes through in the book.”
Q & A
Q: You use a sprinkling of real town names from the NEK in the novel, but Laddston is fictionalized. Tell me about the imagined community of Laddston and your inspiration for it.
A: As for Laddston, I chose to make up a town as the story didn’t need to be tied to a particular place. The more important setting in the book is really the wild and distant landscape, and of course, the farm that Jo inherits.
Q: Tell us a little about the plot and your inspiration.
A; In a way, the main character in my book, Jo, undergoes a similar awakening as I did, shedding her town life bit by bit as she becomes more entwined with the natural world of her new home. Of course, Jo’s journey is a little more frightening than mine …
Q: Was setting the story in Vermont a decision, or was it borne of living here now and wanting to root your newest work to your new home?
A: When we first started coming up to Vermont, it was just for skiing, but eventually we started visiting in summer as well, and that was a real turning point for me. Being in such a lush, rural landscape was magical and transformative. I’ve always lived in towns and cities, and I realized what I’d been missing—or maybe I just hadn’t needed it yet, I don’t know.
Q: Can you tell readers how the book’s idea was borne in your new home state of Vermont?
A: Almost as soon as we started coming here in summer, the story of The Cherished began unfolding in my mind, inspired by the old barns and meadows and forests. What I mean to say is, it wasn’t a conscious choice to set the story here—the story literally grew here.
Q: Tell me about the fairies and the fantastical aspect of The Cherished.
A: It’s billed as a horror novel and the reader (can) expect something supernatural to be going on.
Q: This is your first YA novel, yes? Tell me about choosing to write a YA novel. How was it a different experience than other writing you’ve done?
A: I chose to write this as YA because as I worked through drafts, I realized the main character is a teenager, not a woman in her thirties, as I had originally envisioned. The experience of writing wasn’t really any different, other than having to rein myself in a lot more than I would for adult readers, particularly in terms of lingering over language as well as trying to be more direct versus assuming the reader gets references. I learned a lot writing this book, and am bringing that to the next one, I hope!
Q: How would you describe the book to someone in just a few lines?
A: I’d say it’s a classic horror story with a mysterious inheritance, a plucky heroine, and things that go bump in the night, but it’s also about finding your family and where you belong in the world.
