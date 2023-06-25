EAST BURKE — A chilling, haunting horror novel for young adults written by East Burke author Patricia Ward, The Cherished, is set in Ward’s adopted home state of Vermont, in an imagined town called Laddston.

The town and its inhabitants don’t speak with outsiders about the dark secret behind why so many children have gone missing from this strange, otherwise uneventful rural community.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments