East Burke Woman Killed In Austin

A local woman was shot and killed in Austin, Texas late last week.
Moriah Wilson, a 2014 graduate of Burke Mountain Academy and East Burke resident, was identified by the Austin Police Department as a victim in an East Austin home on May 11. Police said they received an emergency call around 10 p.m. from a woman who said she returned to the Maple Avenue home to find Wilson unconscious and bleeding.
She had reportedly been shot multiple times and died minutes after emergency rescuers arrived.
Cycling magazine VeloNews, which broke the story, said Wilson was in Texas for the Gravel Locos race in Hico, held on Saturday. Wilson was an emerging cycling star and was favored to win the Hico race.
After BMA, Wilson attended Dartmouth College where she was a member of the alpine ski time, class of 2019. Her parents, Eric and Karen Wilson, both competed for the US Ski Team.
After Dartmouth, Wilson became a pro cyclist and worked for the Specialized bike company.
Wilson’s family issued the following statement late Friday afternoon:
We thank everyone for their expression of love and support for us in this difficult time. While the tragic loss of Moriah is unfathomable, at the same time we want everyone to join us in celebrating her life, accomplishments, and love for others. Always pushing tirelessly to reach her goals, we knew she was pursuing that which she loved. We will miss her terribly and know that all mourn her with us.
We know that Moriah would want the event to carry on, for her compatriots to test their limits, as she would have been alongside her friends on the race course. We hope everyone feels her passion and support as they chase their own dreams. Her spirit will be there with you all, while training and on every race day.
Please do not reach out for interviews or comments for the rest of May. We are planning a celebration of life in June and will be forthcoming with details soon.
-Eric, Karen and Matt Wilson
The Austin Police say the investigation is ongoing but they have identified a person of interest in Wilson’s death.
