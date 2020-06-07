East Burke Women Plan 24-hour Fundraising Run For Social Justice

They were speed racers on skis in high school.
Now, two local teens will be running the roads today and tomorrow, using athletics and fitness in running 24 miles in 24 hours as a way to helping bring calm and understanding in the wake of the passing of George Floyd, whose May 25th death at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis, Minn. has sparked national outrage.
Lena Sauter, 18, and Julia Hanus, 18, finalized their plans over the weekend. They had originally planned to do the run this Wednesday before moving it up to today. “We’ll be starting around 9 or 10 a.m. [today], June 8,” said Sauter, the Record’s 2018-19 girls alpine skier of the year and a 2019 Lyndon Institute graduate. “We’ll be running from Burke to Lake Willoughby, where we’ll run to the north beach and then back to the south end to reach 24 miles. So we’ll end Tuesday morning at the south beach (by the campground).”
Along the way, the plan is to go one mile on each hour. “We’ll have two cars so we can run to one, then drive back and get the other,” Lena noted. “Then we’ll have the remainder of the hour to rest, have friends meet us, and get ready to run the next mile.”
The hope is to bring attention in a positive way to a situation where unrest is coming to the fore. “We think the [online] posting, the awareness, the action is great,” she added. “We wanted to do something more tangible, more measurable.” Toward that end they have a GoFundMe account set up, and proceeds generated from the around-the-clock run will be split, Sauter noted, between the George Floyd Memorial Fund, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), and the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund. “We’re asking for pledges per mile or flat donations,” Sauter remarked.
“Even though we are running earlier than planned, we’ll leave the GoFundMe open for donations until Wednesday, when we originally planned to run,” Hanus emphasized. Then we’ll split up the donations among the organizations.”
The larger issue is what matters to Sauter and Hanus. “We’re not doing this to put our names out there, or for our own recognition,” they said. “We’re focused on putting a stop to these divisions.”
Both East Burke residents, Sauter and Hanus will be running together, and people will be jumping in at different points along the way, they said.
Sauter will be a sophomore at Northwestern University (Ill.) this fall, while Hanus, a 2019 Burke Mountain Academy grad, will be entering Bates College in Maine as a freshman.
