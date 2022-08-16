EAST HAVEN — Sometimes, you don’t know what you had until its gone.
Luckily, that won’t be the case for a chapel in East Haven as restoration efforts are underway to help preserve a piece of the town’s history.
It’s a mission built on a simple concept: Preservation, Recreation and Celebration, said Bruce Lindsay. He and his partner Anna Cronin bought the church in 2020 which sits on VT Rte 114 and has since 1876.
“[We] decided to purchase the church as a connection to Vermont’s past and appreciation for the traditional Vermont landscape,” Lindsay said.
After connecting with the town clerk’s office and gaining some background information, the couple finalized their offer. They found that the church was the center of everyday life in East Haven for over a century.
“It was very iconic and presented a key to the town’s history and gatherings,” Lindsay said. “We felt it was an important task to preserve the church and return it to the community as the symbol of gathering and connection to one another as it once stood.”
The East Haven Chapel, as they are now referring to it, pairs perfectly with their neighboring business, Dirt Church Brewing Company, which Lindsay and Cronin have owned for the past two years.
“We knew the church was a key part to our business plan as well as our brand, Dirt Church,” Lindsay said. “Our intention from the beginning was always to preserve the church and restore it by not just painting but also fixing any structural abnormalities and making a working community center for the public.”
The space will be used for art, music, events, family gatherings, weddings, parties, continuing education and meetings. First, restoration efforts have to be made. Work has already begun, with the painting of interior walls, exterior painting, patching old plaster, replacing carpeting, exterminating, and removing an outdated furnace.
Jim Sinon, who lives in West Burke after moving from upstate New York to live with and assist his uncle and aunt, has been tasked with painting the church’s outer walls. His company, Jimmy Burke Painting, was recommended by an employee at Dirt Church.
“[He] is a magnanimous human being,” Lindsay said. “He has the energy and enthusiasm to perform a great painting job and is dedicated to the project. He finds it spiritual and motivating to help us preserve the chapel.”
Sinon’s duties thus far have included scraping, sanding and applying two heavy coats of paint. A 45-foot lift was rented so that Sinon could reach the steeple to power wash, scrape, sand and paint the belfry and steeple.
“A task not many are willing to endeavor so high in the air,” Lindsay said.
“It has been an amazing transformation and we are so happy to see the results and his pride of work,” Lindsay continued. “He’s very neat and takes his time.”
The restoration of the East Haven Chapel was an idea that began during the pandemic. Lindsay, of Orange, Conn., and Cronin, of Concord, N.H., met at a mountain biking race in 2018 and crossed paths again while riding bikes in 2019 — the same year Lindsay had begun to look for property in the NEK.
“I passed by the chapel at one point traveling from one lot to another and recalled it to Anna during one of our discussions as a neat little church sitting alone in the snow on the side of the road and it just had this really classic look,” he said. “It was captivating. She loved the idea, had a business plan written within a day and we decided to go for it.”
In 2020, they bought the chapel and the Grange Hall building. Grange Hall had been poorly managed and was torn down; a new post and beam building took its place and is the home of Dirt Church and an attached brew-house.
After purchasing, Jan Lewandowski, of Stannard, reviewed the chapel’s structural components and how to manage long-term planning for its care and restoration. The inspection was covered by a Robert Sincerbeauz Grant program through the Preservation Trust of Vermont.
The restoration continues to be a work in progress.
“We are writing grants, getting help when we can and out-of-pocketing expenses for small improvements day-to-day,” Lindsay said.
Long-term, they are hoping to receive grants to redo the roof to its original cedar, strengthen the belfry and fully repair plaster inside. The steeple also needs to be sistered and strengthened and the eletrical components need updating.
The chapel is also unheated and has no water source or bathrooms which enables Lindsay and Cronin to focus on bigger, more immediate tasks and not be as concerned with making the East Haven Chapel usable and livable year-round.
