East Haven Chapel Up And Running, Dirt Church Brewing Co. Expands Options

EAST HAVEN — Dirt Church Brewing Company and the East Haven Chapel, both owned by Bruce Lindsay and Anna Cronin, have seen vast improvements and upgrades over the last several months.
Located on VT Rte 114 in East Haven, the chapel was bought by the couple in 2020 with a simple goal in mind: Preservation, Recreation and Celebration. Lindsay described the church as the center of everyday life in East Haven for over a century; the building was built in 1876.
Back in August, restoration efforts were in full swing. Everything from interior and exterior painting, replacing carpet and exterminating was needed to get the East Haven Chapel back to its natural glory.
The hard work paid off and the chapel is now available to host events.
“At the moment, it’s quiet now because of the weather,” Lindsay said. “People who visit the website can see what we have for offerings in terms of venues, and use of both the chapel and the party barn.”
He hopes to have some weekends booked as summer and fall approach and says they are already receiving inquiries for 2024.
As for now, the chapel is open to the public on Sundays to look around, visit, enjoy and relax.
“There’s a little bit of art, a piano and everybody is welcome to ring the steeple bell,” Lindsay said. “It’s a comfortable space, and we make it as welcoming to the community as possible. It is non-denominational, and we encourage people to visit as a community space or a public house if you will.”
East Haven Chapel has so far hosted a baby shower as well as a Covered Bridge Society meeting.
“Occasionally, people will pop in and play some music and enjoy a Dirt Church beer. The party barn played host to a few weddings, several birthdays and a small business Saturday pop-up craft makers fair. The fair was quite successful, and we plan to have many of them again soon.”
The space is envisioned to and continue to be used as a “community center;” hosting art, music, family gatherings, weddings, parties and meetings.
It also pairs perfectly with Lindsay and Cronin’s neighboring business, Dirt Church Brewing Company, which the couple has owned for the past two years.
Dirt Church, like the Chapel, has begun to expand its offerings by modifying its taproom to include a kitchen and is now officially a brewpub/restaurant.
Dirt Church now offers locally made tacos (beef, vegetarian and egg options) on Tuesdays to coincide with their popular Trivia Night.
On Fridays and Saturdays, Dirt Church hands over the kitchen to Chef Chris Willy of Willy’s Catering and formerly of The Village Inn and Willy’s Restaurant in East Burke. Willy crafts his recipes for a wide variety of house-made sandwiches including his classic NEK Cubano.
“Everything is made from scratch by Chef Chris and generous portion sizes with nothing more than $20 on the menu,” Lindsay said.
On Sundays from 11-3, starting Jan. 15, Dirt Church will be adding a brunch menu to their list of dining options. Menu items range from waffles with homemade apple compote and Vermont maple syrup to Kingdom Eggs Benedict which can be paired with local coffee, cocktails or of course, a Dirt Church brew.
“We decided to expand to encourage people to enjoy a wider range of beers with a supplement of delicious food,” Lindsay said. “We also feel that the area is slightly under-served for restaurants and food options, so it only makes sense to roll out a small kitchen with pleasant offerings to complement our craft beer selection. We have 14 taps now, which was expanded when the kitchen was built in November.
“Regular specials, raw bar and great soups round out our menu of sandwiches and gourmet pizzas all winter. In the summer, the menu will change slightly and accommodate warmer weather and healthy options for those recreating and visiting Dirt Church Taproom.”
The Dirt Church campus includes the taproom bar and restaurant with additional seating upstairs, the East Haven Chapel and the recently built ‘Party Barn’ which is also available for group events and special parties.
More information can be found online at www.dirtchurchvt.com or on Facebook (DirtChurch Brewing) and Instagram (@dirtchurchvt).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.