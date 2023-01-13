East Haven Chapel Up And Running, Dirt Church Brewing Co. Expands Options

The newly named East Haven Chapel was bought and is being restored by Dirt Church Brewing Co. owners Bruce Lindsay and Anna Cronin. (Contributed Photo)

EAST HAVEN — Dirt Church Brewing Company and the East Haven Chapel, both owned by Bruce Lindsay and Anna Cronin, have seen vast improvements and upgrades over the last several months.

Located on VT Rte 114 in East Haven, the chapel was bought by the couple in 2020 with a simple goal in mind: Preservation, Recreation and Celebration. Lindsay described the church as the center of everyday life in East Haven for over a century; the building was built in 1876.

