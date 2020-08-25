An East Haven man has been accused of shooting at a car he was following in Ryegate last week.

Bruce Hauser, 47, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court Monday to two counts of felony aggravated assault and two counts of misdemeanor reckless endangerment and was released on multiple conditions by Judge Michael J. Harris, including an order that he not contact, abuse or harass Kelsey Farias, 19, and Jacob Hurley, 30.

