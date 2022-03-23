East Haven Man Convicted For Sexual Assault On Three-Year-Old

An East Haven man has been convicted of sexually assaulting a 3-year-old child.
Biarchy Mayberry, 23, has pleaded guilty in Essex Superior Court to two counts of sexual assault on a child and was sentenced on Wednesday to 5 1/2 to 15 years in prison, all suspended, except for 5 1/2 years to serve, with 15 years of probation.
Essex Superior Court
Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi asked the court to impose a sentence of 10 to 25 years.
“Although I am disappointed the court did not impose a longer minimum sentence, Mr. Mayberry will be under the supervision of the Department of Corrections for 15 years,” said State’s Attorney Illuzzi after the sentencing by Judge Michael J. Harris.
“Mr. Mayberry is in serious need of education, vocational training and mental health services, in addition to sex offender treatment, warranted not only by the conviction in this case but also by the disclosure of other potential victims over a ten year period, starting when he was 10 years old,” said Illuzzi.
Mayberry is accused of engaging in sexual acts with the child between Feb. 22 to March 3, 2019, at his residence.
Before being sentenced, Mayberry had been facing a possible sentence of up to 40 years in prison and $20,000 fines.
