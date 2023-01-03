Easton Eyes Short Term Rental Ordinance
Abutters along Paine Road in Easton and Easton residents are hoping there will be a resolution soon to the town’s right-of-way determination process, one that does not result in lawsuits and deescalates the tension around the issue. (File photo by Robert Blechl)

Another North Country town is considering adopting an ordinance for short-term rentals.

During the December meeting of the Easton Select Board, Zak Mei, the board chairman, used STR ordinances from the towns of Franconia and Gorham to discuss possible ordinances and STR applications for Easton.

