Easton Eyes Short Term Rental Ordinance

Another North Country town is considering adopting an ordinance for short-term rentals.
During the December meeting of the Easton Select Board, Zak Mei, the board chairman, used STR ordinances from the towns of Franconia and Gorham to discuss possible ordinances and STR applications for Easton.
Among the inclusions would be a local point of contact who can be reached when an issue arises at a property and a required annual inspection, according to the meeting minutes.
The board is looking at leaving the responsibility for obtaining the required inspections to the owner or renter.
Current renters would be required to comply once regulations are established. The board discussed possible violations at a known Valley View Road STR residence.
Select Board members discussed timing ordinances around April 1.
Property registration fees would be $125 for the initial filing and $100 for the annual renewal.
Fines for violations, what could constitute violations, and the number of violations that would trigger the revocation of a permit will be studied.
STRs are defined as less than 30 consecutive days.
As Easton develops an application, Mei said the board could review the ordinances of towns similar to Easton.
Some North Country towns, like Franconia, which recently implemented an STR ordinance, and Bethlehem, whose Select Board is studying what an ordinance there would look like, have received complaints by some residents about nuisance properties and issues such as noise.
Paine Road
Following the Select Board’s walking of Paine Road in August to plant flags as part of the town’s process to reestablish boundary lines on what has been a travel way for more than two centuries, the issue of the road and any impact reestablished boundaries might have on abutters and their properties remain unresolved, and it’s currently undetermined if lawsuits against the town will be the result.
In August, board members planted flags at 16.5 feet on each side from the center of the road to get a better idea of what a 2-rod, or 33-foot-wide, public right-of-way looks like.
Board members previously said they believe that the right-of-way boundaries along Paine Road have become lost through the years and the process to reestablish them is based on RSA 231:27, the New Hampshire statute on boundary lines of town highways, and RSA 228:35, the statute on the re-establishment of highway boundaries.
Some abutters, though, have voiced concerns that some of their lands could be taken through eminent domain.
Through the years, fences, stone walls, residential parking areas, and buildings have been put up within feet of the road, which is narrow in several areas.
Several years ago, a disagreement involving the gravel segment of Paine Road resulted in a lawsuit against the town.
Based on the evidence, the judge could not definitively conclude if there was a uniform width of the road or what would be the boundaries of the right-of-way based on prescription and therefore recommended that the Select Board employ the two RSAs, including the one to reestablish boundary lines.
During the board’s Dec. 12 meeting, Mei said the Select Board was waiting on a response from town surveyor Tom Smith regarding missing U.S. Department of Agriculture pins (one property is under a USDA conservation easement) and the cost to add them to the existing overlay plan and map and the timeline for completion.
The board took several questions from abutters, among them which areas along the road would be grandfathered in, will the north end of the road be moved, what would any moving of the center line involve, what did Select Board members Toni Woodruff and Bob Thibault find when they independently walked the road, and have any plans been filed with the state or town clerk.
Board members had no comment about what Thibault and Woodruff found when they walked the road and said any moving of the north end of the road would be addressed at a future meeting, moving the right-of-way center line would not change the travel way, and interested parties will be notified when plans are filed.
Mei could not be reached for additional comment about the STR ordinance or Paine Road by press time Thursday.
