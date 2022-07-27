As the Easton Select Board prepares to mark the sides of Paine Road with flags to delineate a public right-of-way width of 2 rods (33 feet), some abutters are pressing the board with more questions, and one resident is hoping to soon see a resolution to deescalate tensions in town as well as end the talk of eminent domain and lawsuits
The board is planning to plant flags at 16.5 feet on each side of from the center of the road, though some abutters said that will mean putting flags on private property.
During the board’s regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, the issue of Paine Road arose again.
Paine Road resident Roy Stever, who presented the Select Board with a number of questions, said the board at their July 18 deliberations agreed to add to the town’s existing conditions plan changes that include the addition of new pins, barbed wire, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture wetlands conservation easement limits on his property.
On July 20, USDA representatives wrote the Easton Select Board to say the town’s Paine Road project survey will likely impact the wetlands conservation easement on the Stever property, which was put in place to restore and protect the land’s conservation value, and any impacts to the easement should be avoided.
Stever asked if the additions to the town’s existing conditions plan that the Select Board agreed to will be posted immediately when available.
Selectmen Bob Thibault said yes, but doesn’t know if it will be available by the time of the planned flagging walks on Aug. 6 and 7 and Aug. 14.
“I don’t think it was evident to everyone, but how did you arrive at 2 rods, and if you are planning to plant flags, what evidence do you have that the 2 rods is the right-of-way and not the property of the owner?” asked Stever.
“We’ll see that when we plant the flags, I think,” said Thibault “Why pick 2 rods? We have to pick something.”
It will be obvious if a flag winds up on someone’s front lawn, and the purpose of planting the flags is to get an idea of right-of-way width, he said.
While town legal counsel Matthew Decker said the process of determining the public right-of-way is still in its early stages, Stever said the plan to survey Paine Road has been under consideration since late 2019.
“How much longer do you anticipate the process will take?” he asked.
Thibault said he disputes it was under consideration for that long and said the consideration began recently and he doesn’t yet know when the process will conclude.
The next step, said Thibault, is to get an idea, for everyone’s benefit, of what 2 rods look like and then determine if the right-of-way will be that width or 1 rod or 1.5 rods or something other.
Paine Road abutter Beth Harwood asked why Tom Smith, the land surveyor who developed the existing conditions plan, wasn’t tapped for the job to plant flags and why the Select Board is doing it, because their measurements will not be considered valid and Smith’s would.
“It just doesn’t make sense to me,” she said. “I know there’s been some hesitation of having him do it, but I personally am not opposed to seeing what 2 rods means in the hopes that you’ll recognize it’s going to encroach on property along the way. But I don’t understand why you don’t want to do it professionally.”
“We definitely don’t want to do it professionally because we don’t want to have to tell a surveyor it’s 2 rods when were not even sure it’s going to be 2 rods,” said Thibault. “We just want to show here’s what 2 rods looks like. Is it reasonable or is it unreasonable? That’s not saying the road will be 2 rods … If it’s all over people’s property, we’ll have to do something. If not, we’ll have to do something different. I would not want to pay Tom Smith officially and have property owners bark and say you’re all over my property.”
Harwood said Select Board members are doing the flag-planting for themselves while abutters have already measured their property lines.
Stever said he also echoes Harwood’s concerns and wanted to point out that the professional opinion of the USDA is to never put a flag or a stake where one is not sure there’s evidence that they own the property.
“We are truly talking about your right-of-way and our property at some point, so let’s be respectful of that and not minimize or make light of the fact that you may be placing flags on a property you do not have a right-of-way for,” said Stever.
When the gravel segment of Paine Road became a lawsuit between the town and Roy and Deb Stever in 2016, a Grafton Superior Court judge decreed that the road is a public road by prescription, but the boundary of the right-of-way was still undetermined and could be determined by the Select Board under two New Hampshire RSAs regarding boundary lines of town highways and the re-establishment of boundaries.
Harwood suggested that the board look at the survey maps for each property along with the deeds.
Deb Stever asked Select Board members if they believe that 2 rods was the public right-of-way width that was historically maintained.
“No,” said Thibault. “I only look at 2 rods as a reasonable starting point. So let’s see what 2 rods looks like. There’s nothing magical about it other than that.”
Deb Stever said she’s still confused as to why the board picked a width that goes over historical markers when the RSAs are clear about what has historically been maintained.
Resident Kris Pastoriza asked why the board wants to get involved in something that’s going to be expensive and upsetting to people and cost other people money unless the board has a reason to use eminent domain.
Closing up the discussion was Jim Mulholland, an Easton resident for four decades who until Monday said he and his wife have purposely withheld comment during the Paine Road process.
But tensions in the community have built up for several years with lawsuits, building permits, Northern Pass, subdivisions, and now Paine Road, he said.
“You hear the words lawsuit, compensation, eminent domain, and you just cringe,” said Mulholland. “Where does it end?”
Easton, he said, is not the same town as it used to be, when courtesy and consideration for others were a more regular part of life, he said.
Mulholland highlighted some of Easton’s history and said going forward everyone in town needs to “all find a way to deescalate the rhetoric and focus on doing the right thing for all,” end the bickering, and realize that “Easton is one of our favorite places on Earth.”
“No one wins when lawyers get involved,” he said. “We just hope that everybody takes it down a notch.”
“Well said, James,” said Thibault. “You bring up a litany of history in Easton. Don’t lose hope. We’ll be there.”
Following complaints by some residents that Paine Road hasn’t been maintained by the town like it has been in years past, the board agreed to come up with an estimate for the work that needs to be done and have work completed this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.