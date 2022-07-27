As the Easton Select Board prepares to mark the sides of Paine Road with flags to delineate a public right-of-way width of 2 rods (33 feet), some abutters are pressing the board with more questions, and one resident is hoping to soon see a resolution to deescalate tensions in town as well as end the talk of eminent domain and lawsuits

The board is planning to plant flags at 16.5 feet on each side of from the center of the road, though some abutters said that will mean putting flags on private property.

