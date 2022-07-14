The Easton Select Board’s plan to reestablish boundary lines along Paine Road, the town’s only scenic road that was the subject of litigation several years ago, has some abutters on edge and concerned that eminent domain, if used by the town, could encroach on their properties.
Town officials as well as property owners, a number of whom have rock walls, fences, outbuildings and parking areas close to the road, are hoping to avoid any court battles.
Select Board members Zak Mei, Bob Thibault and Toni Woodruff, who will deliberate at a later date before reaching a decision, said they are leaning toward a right-of-way no wider than 2 rods (one rod is 16 1/2 feet, for a total width of 33 feet), which is essentially the width of portions of the road now.
At past meetings, some board members were leaning toward a width greater than 2 rods.
On Wednesday, the board met at a well-attended special hearing at Easton Town Hall to take public comment to incorporate into their decision and to discuss the existing conditions plan and drawings by town-enlisted land surveyor Tom Smith.
The hearing is based on RSAs 231:27, the statute on boundary lines of town highways, and 228:35, the statute on the reestablishment of highway boundaries.
Town legal counsel Matt Decker said the hearing was not required by state law, but was voluntarily scheduled by the Select Board.
“This is a preliminary step in gathering evidence that would potentially allow the selectmen to make a determination as to the location of the boundaries of the public right of way that have become lost or uncertain or unknown over the years,” he said.
The boundaries reestablishment plan stems from a court case several years ago regarding the gravel section of Paine Road, said Decker.
The suit, which lasted from 2016 and 2019 and involved a slew of court filings, was filed against the town by Paine Road residents Roy and Deb Stever.
“The court determined that it could not make a definitive conclusion based on the evidence before it as to whether there was a uniform width of the road or to what the boundaries of the road would be based on prescription,” said Decker.
An important distinction is that the public right of way on a public highway is generally wider than the travel way, which is the gravel or pavement area plus the road shoulders and sometimes ditching and culverts, he said.
With the judge unable to determine the width of the right-of-way of the gravel section of Paine Road, the case was resolved with the judge’s recommendation that the Select Board resort to the two RSAs, including the one to reestablish boundary lines, said Decker.
The statutory process involves the Select Board developing a survey plan of where the reasonably believed boundaries of the right of way have been and sending it to the town clerk, state, and abutters, he said.
In establishing boundaries, the town can employ RSA 498-A, the Eminent Domain Procedure Act, which involves an appraisal of the value of a property being taken and a process of negotiating with the property owner the purchase price, he said.
Under RSA 228:35, abutters can object to the location of boundaries and can seek damages for the taking of private property if they can show that the reestablished right-of-way boundary is wider than what was historically there, said Decker.
“That is pretty far down the road from where we are now,” said Decker. “The idea tonight is to receive input, to review Tom Smith’s drawing, and try to make sure that the town has all available evidence about where the boundaries of the road might be.”
He said he perceives it being a collaborative process, in which the Select Board, before making their final decision, will likely have a sense from every abutting property owner whether the owner is going to object or disagree with the board’s decision about the location of the boundary.
If an impasse occurs, the Select Board has the option to begin the eminent domain procedure.
“Another option would be to seek a declaration by a court that the property over which they are drawing the boundary is within the historical boundary lines, in which case it’s already the public right of way,” said Decker.
There are many potential recourses available to the public depending on how the process plays out, he said.
One is a court action through which the court is asked to decide where the boundary line of the historical road was, and another an eminent domain proceeding to compensate the landowner for any private property taken, said Decker.
Concerns
The first abutter to speak was Roy Stever, whose 160-acre plus historic homestead property at 484 Paine Road was added to the New Hampshire Register of Historic Places in 2021.
Stever said appreciates what so far has been a collaborative effort, but voiced concerns about what he said was the direction given to Smith by the Select Board that resulted in a less than a full survey that has insufficient abutter information and a lack of basic research.
Not delineated, said Stever, are a U.S. Department of Agriculture wetlands reserve, a conservation easement, the electrical feed to his house, hundreds of trees, some stone walls, a stream course, a U.S. Fish and Wildlife-identified pond at the edge of the road, and three driveways on his property.
“Mr. Smith’s existing conditions plan is insufficient for the stated purpose,” said Stever.
The Select Board with its attorney first discussed a plan to survey Paine Road in December 2019, but the details of it have not come to light in the 2 ½ years since and the board has consistently declined to answer the questions of how Paine Road became Paine Road and how the boundaries became lost, uncertain, or doubtful, he said.
The Select Board might be attempting to “establish a right of way without jurisdiction” and might be triggering eminent domain in a process that sounds like Northern Pass, said Stever.
Roy Stever’s wife, Deb Stever, cited concerns about lost real estate value and disruptions to the historical value of their property.
Also voicing concerns was Beth Harwood, a resident of 419 Paine Road, who presented the board with a copy of her property’s survey plan and recorded deed book.
Beth moved to Easton with her husband, Gary, in 1977 and they have lived at their current property since 1989.
“We moved here and live here for many of the same reasons you did, its rural beauty, its close proximity to nature, and the high quality of life it provides,” said Harwood. “We know what we own and we ask the Select Board to consider four things. One, use the existing records as recorded in the Grafton County Registry of Deeds and assign the highest relevance and importance to them. Two, consider the historical artifacts and natural features of the road. Three, follow the master plan for the town of Easton. Four, return the gravel portion of Paine Road to the ‘emergency lane’ it originally was to maintain the road to level it was when [former road agent] Bob Peckett maintained the road.”
She thanked the board for giving residents the opportunity to share concerns, opinions, and ideas and thanked her neighbors for “highlighting the concerns that many of us have.”
Jeanmarie Ward said she is a new resident who fell in love with Easton.
She asked Smith if it were up to him would there be more survey work or research that he would have liked to have done to prepare his existing conditions plan for a road that has 22 abutters.
“This fits what I was asked to do,” said Smith. “Typically, I would do some research on my own on the historic right of way. I asked that question and was told not to do that. I did what’s on the ground.”
Ward said there are several things absent that she would have expected to see on the existing conditions plan, such as all of the property boundaries and all of the driveways and stone walls.
“There are 22 abutters and each one could have an issue with the reestablished boundaries, especially if the public hasn’t seen the map ahead of time,” she said.
The intention of the plan was to make a tool so the Select Board and townspeople can work together for the best resolution, said Smith.
“I know surveyors sometimes don’t have the best reputation,” said Smith. “My intention was to never stir the pot with anybody … Some of you are former clients of mine. I’m simply here to provide something to put this to bed.”
Thibault said that just because boundaries will be set doesn’t mean the road will be widened or that eminent domain will be used.
“We have no plans to improve that road in that manner,” he said. “I think what we will find if we say it’s a 2-rod road is nobody is going to lose any land. I suspect it’s a little over a 2-rod road now. If we make it a 2-rod road, I don’t think anyone’s going to be out.”
Roy Stever said Paine Road is narrow in parts, including at his property, and stone walls and hundreds of trees would come within the right of way if it’s 2 rods.
“Setting the boundaries at 2 rods, it’s just not plausible,” he said.
Paine Road, a road of varying width, runs mostly parallel to and east of Route 116 and extends just south of Tamarack Tennis Camp to just south of Easton Town Hall
Preparing a map of the boundaries of the right of way on paper does not imply any real-world physical changes to the condition of the travel way or ditches, said Decker.
“It just defines for the benefit of the public and the abutting property owners where the limits of the public right of way are,” he said. “One of the benefits being you no longer have questions about is this culvert too long, are we trespassing on private property if we push snow too far to the side or extend this culvert another foot out, or do we need an easement from the private property owner if we want to extend this culvert or improve the drainage of this culvert or do we have a right to do this because this is still in the public right of way,” he said.
The court case declared that Paine Road is a public right of way by dedication and acceptance, based on an 1804 document and, additionally, by prescription (which means continuous use of the road by the public for more than 20 years), said Decker.
“The court had no doubts about that,” said Decker. “They were just uncertain as to the width of the right of way.”
Roy Stever said a process that establishes a town right of way over a wall or fence can create all kinds of issues.
“What we don’t want is for you to make this decision without enough information,” Ward said to the Select Board. “I would think it would be prudent for the town to perform additional research to ensure that the plan they put forth is not inadvertently taking property that was not part of the prescriptive right of way and should have another public hearing before submitting the maps to the town clerk and secretary of state in hope to avoid unnecessary legal action against the town.”
The board is scheduled to convene at the town hall at 5:30 p.m. Monday to deliberate.
