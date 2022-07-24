Following a hearing to collect public input on the Select Board’s plan to reestablish boundary lines along Paine Road, the board agreed that the next step will be planting flags at 1 rod (16.5 feet) from the center of the road to give abutters a better idea of what a total 2-rod public right-of-way width (33 feet) looks like.

The Select Board met to deliberate and sketch out the plan that will involve planting flags at the edges of abutting properties on both sides of the road, which has been a travel way for more than 200 years, during the weekend of Aug. 6 and 7 and again on Aug. 14, all the while making their way south to north.

