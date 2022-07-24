Following a hearing to collect public input on the Select Board’s plan to reestablish boundary lines along Paine Road, the board agreed that the next step will be planting flags at 1 rod (16.5 feet) from the center of the road to give abutters a better idea of what a total 2-rod public right-of-way width (33 feet) looks like.
The Select Board met to deliberate and sketch out the plan that will involve planting flags at the edges of abutting properties on both sides of the road, which has been a travel way for more than 200 years, during the weekend of Aug. 6 and 7 and again on Aug. 14, all the while making their way south to north.
After earlier board discussions about a wider public right-of-way, 2 rods is the width the three board members have settled on.
Paine Road is narrow in parts and has some stone walls, fences, and buildings close to it.
Concerns by abutters continue about private property being taken by eminent domain, and there are several concerns about the town placing flags in spots without evidence of the right-of-way boundary, and some residents have questioned if would constitute trespassing.
Select Board members agreed this will be far from the last meeting on the subject.
“There has to be a lot more communication, both ways,” said Selectman Bob Thibault, who suggested abutters get in one email group so they can receive communication and updates on Paine Road from the town.
Thibault said he also agrees with some abutters that more information needs to be put on the existing conditions plan drawn up by town-enlisted land surveyor Tom Smith, who was not hired, per his contract, to research the history of the right-of-way or make his own determination of what constitutes it.
That additional information should include a U.S. Department of Agriculture wetlands easement, items mentioned by Paine Road residents Roy and Deb Stever (such as rock walls, trees, and an electrical feed to their home), driveways that need to be added, and access roads, said Thibault.
“The more you can put on that drawing, the more helpful it will be,” he said.
Based on the input, some people are nervous and wondering how wide the right-of-way will be and how much of their land will be taken, if any, he said.
Personally, Thibault said he believes none or very little, but to better answer that question the best thing to do is put flags on each property to mark the boundaries from 16.5 feet on both sides from the center of the road.
“I think that would be a big help,” he said. “People would have an idea … I think people in general need to see what 2 rods is and go from there. Is it too wide? Is it too narrow? At least people will have a frame of reference.”
Then, the board can make adjustments required by circumstances, such as when a building on a private lot along Paine Road is closer than 16.5 feet, said Thibault.
Generally speaking, Route 116 in front of Easton Town Hall is 4 rods (66 feet) wide, he said.
Public rights-of-way include not only the gravel or paved segment of a road, but also shoulders, culverts, and ditches.
Select Board member Zak Mei said stone walls on both sides of Paine Road might be off center in spots, so the center of the right-of-way doesn’t necessarily have to be the center of the road.
For planting flags, Thibault said residents don’t need to be present, but they can be.
“We want to give the opportunity for anyone who wants to can be there so it’s totally open and transparent,” he said. “Nobody has to be there, but we want to make it available for anyone who wants to be there.”
The 484 Paine Road property of the Stevers, partly along a gravel road segment much narrower than the paved segment to the south and was the subject of a lawsuit several years ago, is planned to be flagged on Aug. 7.
Roy Stever called the discussion a good starting point, but said he and Deb have been collaborative with the town for years, there are no outstanding issues on that road, and flags can lead to eminent domain.
Board members said they believe that the right-of-way boundaries along Paine Road have become lost through the years and the process to reestablish them is based on RSA 231:27, the New Hampshire statute on boundary lines of town highways, and RSA 228:35, the statute on the reestablishment of highway boundaries.
Abutter Jeanmarie Ward asked if there will be a follow-up meeting when residents can decide whether they’re comfortable with the locations of the flags.
“That’s one of the reasons I wanted to get this email group,” said Thibault. “Okay, we’ve marked the road, what are your comments. There will still be communication. I expect quite a lot of communication after the flags go up anyway.”
In the court case, a Grafton Superior Court judge did not doubt that Paine Road is a public right-of-way but was uncertain as to the width of the right-of-way, and as a resolution to the case, directed the Easton Select Board to the two RSAs.
