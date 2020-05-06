LITTLETON — No building? No problem.
Alburrito’s Mexican Restaurant enjoyed strong business during an unconventional Cince de Mayo celebration this week.
With its dining room closed, Alburrito’s parked its food trailer on Main Street and took non-stop orders for tacos, burritos and quesadillas from Monday through Wednesday.
“It was very well received,” said owner John Alberini.
Cinco de Mayo is typically the busiest day of the year for Alburrito’s. This year was no different. A steady stream of customers were gathered around the trailer, most spaced apart and wearing masks.
With staff laid off, a skeleton crew led by Alberini worked three straight 10-hour shifts.
Demand for alcohol was down but food sales were strong, Alberini said.
“If the brick and mortar location was open and we could sell margaritas, draft beer and hard liquor, we probably would have done 30 percent more [business],” Alberini said. “But to do that out of this truck is fantastic.”
Closed for the past six weeks under New Hampshire’s stay-at-home order, Alburritos will continue to hatch solutions to stay afloat.
In addition to using its food trailer, the popular restaurant will look into other options like delivery service, in order to stay connected with customers.
“[Cinco de Mayo] was a three-day stint but we’re definitely looking at the week of May 18th when our patio can be open,” Alberini said. “We’ll have a couple of weeks to order food, develop our menu and schedule availability.”
After the shock of the past month-and-a-half, he added, “We’re kind of getting back into work mode.”
The 15-year-old business moved into its current Main Street location last year in search of more business and opportunity, and Alberini aims to keep it on course.
The restaurant’s large indoor and outdoor dining areas can be changed, to meet social distance and maximum occupancy guidelines, as New Hampshire gradually re-opens businesses.
Said Alberini, “We’ll maximize our business within these rules and regulations and we’ll just keep going.”
