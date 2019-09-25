Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Des Hertz, center, and Linda Lotti, at right, members of the One Burke committee, met with the Burke Select Board recently and were given approval to go after grant funds to help with an economic study for West Burke's future planning. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
The Burke Community Visit process hosted by the Vermont Council on Rural Development in 2017. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
WEST BURKE — One Burke, the volunteer group working to make community improvements and spark economic development, is hoping to secure multiple grants to fund a $47,500 Economic Development Strategy Plan for West Burke.
Des Hertz and Linda Lotti, members of the One Burke group, attended this month’s Burke Select Board meeting, where they outlined the plans and sought up to $5,500 in Town of Burke funds to assist with the effort.
