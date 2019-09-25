WEST BURKE — One Burke, the volunteer group working to make community improvements and spark economic development, is hoping to secure multiple grants to fund a $47,500 Economic Development Strategy Plan for West Burke.

Des Hertz and Linda Lotti, members of the One Burke group, attended this month’s Burke Select Board meeting, where they outlined the plans and sought up to $5,500 in Town of Burke funds to assist with the effort.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.