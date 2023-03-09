Ed Committee Split On Church-State Constitutional Amendment
Rep. Rick Ladd (File Photo)

CONCORD, N.H. — The House Education Committee was evenly divided on a proposed constitutional amendment that would permit state-funded parochial schools.

The committee on Wednesday sent the bill, CACR 7, to the House floor with no recommendation, voting 10-10 on both “ought to pass” and “inexpedient to legislate” motions.

