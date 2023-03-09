Ed Committee Split On Church-State Constitutional Amendment

CONCORD, N.H. — The House Education Committee was evenly divided on a proposed constitutional amendment that would permit state-funded parochial schools.
The committee on Wednesday sent the bill, CACR 7, to the House floor with no recommendation, voting 10-10 on both “ought to pass” and “inexpedient to legislate” motions.
Votes were along party lines, with 10 Republicans, including committee Chair Rick Ladd, R-Haverhill, supporting the amendment and 10 Democrats against it.
CACR 7 would remove the Blaine Amendment prohibiting spending public funds on religious academies.
Primary sponsor Rep. Glenn Cordelli, R-Tuftonboro, said the Blaine Amendment is a relic of anti-Catholic discrimination and should be struck.
“It is a remnant of bigotry, a stain on our constitution, it is no longer enforceable based upon multiple [U.S.] Supreme Court decisions, and it needs to be removed,” Cordelli said. “We need to send it to the voters for their decision.”
Opponents claim CACR 7 is a step towards publicly funded religious education and point to strong public opposition.
The committee has received online testimony on CACR 7 from 187 residents, 95 percent of them against it.
“I’m not sure what you guys are hearing, but I’ll tell you one thing I hear from my constituents: I don’t want my tax dollars going to religious schools,” said Rep. Stephen Woodcock, D-Center Conway.
CACR 7 was introduced after the Supreme Court last year struck down a Maine tuition program that barred public funds for religious schools.
It would need three-fifths House and Senate majority approval to be placed on the 2024 general election ballot, followed by a two-thirds vote to change the state constitution.
COMMITTEE DISCUSSION
Republican supporters of CACR 7 have offered conflicting reasons for supporting the constitutional amendment.
Some, like Rep. Valerie McDonnell, R-Salem, claim CACR 7 is a housekeeping item with no impact on New Hampshire school funding.
“Removing the Blaine Amendment would not change the policy regarding funding private education or religious education,” McDonnell said. “The intent of the bill is to remove a stain on our constitution that was anti-immigrant, anti-Catholic.”
Others, like Cordelli, focused on funding matters.
Cordelli cited Supreme Court decisions that prohibit funding discrimination against parochial schools. Most recently, the court overturned a Maine state law that excluded religious schools from receiving state tuition assistance set aside for private institutions.
However, Rep. Mel Myler, D-Contoocook, said the Supreme Court cases cited by Cordelli provided limited exceptions and did not support across-the-board taxpayer support for religious schools.
He added that a separate provision in the state constitution (Part 1, Article 6) stated that ” no person shall ever be compelled to pay towards the support of the schools of any sect or denomination.”
“As far as I’m concerned, notwithstanding the Blaine Amendment, the state constitution is very clear about how [public] money should be spent, and [that it] should not go towards a denomination,” Myler said.
PROFESSIONAL OPPOSITION
The state chapter of the National Education Association said in a statement that CACR7 would open the door for state-funded religious education and have a negative impact on the Granite State.
“NEA-NH believes that, at a time when our public schools are facing funding shortfalls and misleading attacks, CACR 7 opens the door to divert more public dollars to private religious schools,” said an NEA-NH statement. “Forcing public taxpayers to fund private religious education — even if those private schools fail to meet the standards that all public schools must meet, or intentionally discriminate against certain students — erodes the foundation of our democracy.”
Meanwhile the New Hampshire School Board Association (NHSBA) continues to oppose all efforts — including CACR 7 — to subsidize PreK-12 private, religious or home schools with public tax dollars.
“Rather than diverting scarce tax dollars away from our public school classrooms, NHSBA urges the NH Legislature and Congress to support improvements in our public schools and meet current funding obligations and promises, benefiting the vast majority of America’s children who are educated daily in our public schools,” said an NHSBA statement.
ACROSS STATE LINES
In Vermont, state lawmakers responded to the Supreme Court’s Maine decision differently.
Proposed legislation would have ended public funding for most private schools, with limited exceptions, to cut off taxpayer funding for religious schools.
Last week the Vermont House Education Committee put forward a modified bill, which would allow for continued public funding on condition that independent schools comply with anti-discrimination laws, provide more transparent financial and academic information, and earn accreditation through the Association of Independent Schools in New England or the New England Association of Schools and Colleges.
Vt. Education Commissioner Daniel French endorsed it.
The committee bill was hailed by Northeast Kingdom lawmakers and school officials as a breakthrough compromise, ensuring publicly funded private schools do not discriminate against LGBTQ and other populations.
Roy Starling, Head of School at Riverside School in Lyndon, said, “I think this is a great bill that addresses the discrimination issue, and ensures equity, access, and expands transparency for how state tuition dollars are spent.”
