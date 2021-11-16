Ed. Secretary Sees Stark Future For Schools With Low Vaccination Rates

Vermont Education Secretary Dan French predicted schools with lower vaccination rates will continue to suffer from staff fatigue and operational disruptions as elevated COVID-19 cases continue to plague the region and state.
French offered his comments during the state’s media briefing Tuesday while striking an optimistic tone about early signups for vaccinations among 5-11-year-olds.
“We have one of the highest vaccination rates among student populations that are aged 12-18, about 75% statewide, but we know this rate varies considerably from region to region,” said French. “After the holidays I think we will start to see this variability play out in school operations around the state. Those schools with high vaccination student rates will see more stability in their operations and those with low rates will see more quarantines and cancellations of school activities. They will also see greater fatigue among their school staff.”
According to the Health Department, the Northeast Kingdom has some of the lowest vaccination rates among 12-18-year-olds, with 70% having received at least one dose in Caledonia County, 56% in Orleans and 46% in Essex - compared to the statewide average of 78%.
French and Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith indicated early vaccinations for the newly eligible 5-11-year-olds is off to a good start with approximately 36% of the 43,000+ children either receiving their first dose or signing up in the first couple weeks, but it remains uncertain how the campaign will play out in the coming weeks.
French said he suspected the variability in vaccination rates among older students will hold true in the younger students, and that school staff fatigue will become a growing issue for some schools.
“From my perspective school staff have been struggling heroically to keep school going and maintain some sense of normalcy for students,” said French. “The efforts of staff though, however heroic, are not sustainable and I expect ultimately we will see intermittent school closures among schools with relatively low student vaccination rates as a result of staffing issues.”
“For the education of our students to continue in an uninterrupted manner, they need to get vaccinated,” added French.
New cases were widespread within schools around the NEK last week. According to the latest report of cases in schools, St. Johnsbury School tied for the most new cases with 10 in the recent Health Department report.
St. Johnsbury School Superintendent Brian Ricca previously reported that the school has seen over 20 staff absences with some staff working all five days filling in for others.
On Monday, Ricca issued an announcement to the school community encouraging participation in the upcoming vaccination clinic on Thursday.
“I want to start with some good news - we’ve had no new positive cases for the past three days!,” said Ricca. “Coming off of a stretch in which we experienced positive cases for six days in a row, we are celebrating this new streak!”
Ricca also encouraged participation in the school’s adoption of the Test to Stay program, which allows unvaccinated students who had a close contact exposure in school to take a daily antigen test that would allow them to remain in school if negative.
French said roughly half of the state’s supervisory unions had begun or signed up to implement the Test to Stay program, which has been ramping up the past few weeks.
Last week Kingdom East School District discussed at length the toll the current year and increased COVID activity has had on school staff and approved a measure to increase the number of early release days in KESD to allow staff to catch up on work.
“I want to reiterate how important it is for Vermonters to use common sense and take precautions as we approach the holidays, so we don’t adversely impact our ICU capacity,” said Gov. Phil Scott to open the press conference. “The number one commonsense thing you can do is get vaccinated. The data speaks for itself: About three-quarters of Vermont’s hospitalizations and about 70% of our cases are among the unvaccinated. So, the best way to protect yourself and your family is still to get the vaccine.”
Other schools in the NEK that recorded additional cases, as reported by the Health Department, include:
Canaan School - 3 cases last week, 7 total for the year; Concord School - 3, 6; Danville School 6, 13; Derby Elementary School - 4, 49; Glover Community School - 1, 8; Good Shepherd Catholic School - 1, 5; Lake Region Union HS - 2, 22; Lowell Graded School - 1, 4; Lyndon Institute - 2, 10; Newark School - 1, 3; Newport City Elementary School - 2, 18; Newport Town School - 1, 9; North Country Union HS - 3, 41; North Country Union Jr. HS - 2, 16; Orleans Elementary School - 2, 11; Peacham Elementary School - 1, 1; St. Johnsbury Academy - 4, 19; St. Johnsbury School - 10, 28. There were 256 new cases in schools statewide, one of the highest reports to date.
Cases In NEK Nursing Homes
The state also reported a doubling of cases and nursing homes impacted by outbreaks during this week’s media briefing. Several NEK long term care facilities are impacted, including:
Newport Health Care Center - 24 cases total from the current outbreak, Union House Nursing Home in Glover - 10; Maple Lane Nursing Home in Barton - 6. State officials noted that these reports include facility staff and that while the total number of cases nearly doubled the number of cases among residents remained stable, indicating a large number of recent cases is among facility staff.
