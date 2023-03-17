Education Committee Votes To Increase Oversight Of Independent Schools

MONTPELIER — The House Education Committee on Friday recommended legislation to increase oversight of publicly funded private schools.
Backed by a 7-4 vote, the committee bill requires private schools to comply with multiple public school requirements to receive taxpayer funds.
In particular, private schools would have to adopt open enrollment and blind admissions to guard against discriminatory practices.
Speaking in favor, committee chair Rep. Peter Conlon, D-Cornwall, said, “If you want the privilege of taking public dollars, that comes with a responsibility. And that responsibility is you don’t get to pick and choose what kids you have.”
Voting against was Essex-Caledonia Rep. Terri Williams, R-Granby, who worried about the bill’s impact on the rural, economically disadvantaged Northeast Kingdom where private schools play a significant role in Prek-12 education.
“The district I represent is one of the districts that struggles most with suicide and depression, that struggles most with transportation, that struggles most with the ability to reach public schools,” she said. “It’s an area of the state where we are struggling to keep a state college, struggling to keep the libraries. It’s got more struggles than you can imagine.”
Breaking into tears, she added, “This is just one more struggle that we’re going to have to go through in the Northeast Kingdom.”
OPEN ENROLLMENT VS. SELECTIVE ADMISSIONS
Rules on admissions were a sticking point in committee discussions.
The committee bill would prohibit private schools from basing admissions decisions on interviews, entrance exams, campus visits, and academic or financial considerations. In the event of capacity issues, students would be chosen by lottery.
Some on the committee — in particular Reps. Mary-Katherine Stone, D-Burlington, and Erin Brady, D-Williston — argued that state-funded private schools should be held to the same equity standards as public schools.
“It is the policy of this state that all Vermont children will be afforded educational opportunities that are substantially equal, and I will continue to fight until that statement is lived out in every single school. Especially those that receive public funding in the state of Vermont,” Stone said.
Brady voted in favor but argued for even stronger measures.
“I think public schools are the best and, quite frankly, the only institution we have left to create a more just and equal society,” she said. “I fundamentally believe public dollars need to go to schools that can educate all students. Period. Full stop.”
However, Rep. Nelson Brownell, D-Pownal, worried that moves to restrict public funding for private education might “punish” some students, such as those in the Northeast Kingdom, who have greatly benefited from independent schools.
“We’re saying we want to shut off dollars for independent schools and keep it in the public school system. That sounds like the goal. [But] I feel that we’re not treating all the students in the state well,” he said. “We should be worried about the type of education a student is going to get, and what that child is going to grow up to be in our state.”
Rep. Scott Beck, R-St. Johnsbury, objected to the admissions criteria in the committee bill.
The current system allows private schools, students, and families to cooperatively make education decisions that best address the child’s needs, he said.
“In my area, we have three high schools. Small, medium, large. Two independent, one public. Kids go to open houses for all three, they send in applications to all three, and they speak with people at all three. They make the decision that works best for them,” he said. “This [committee bill] would preclude a lot of that from happening.”
When committee members suggested post-enrollment campus visits and interviews as a compromise, Beck said it was not viable.
“If everything happens post-enrollment — a true open enrollment system — that is not something the independent schools I work with are willing to operate under,” he said.
FROM COURT TO COMMITTEE
Vermont lawmakers say they are crafting legislation in response to a Supreme Court ruling last year that states paying private school tuition cannot withhold tuition from religious schools.
Not wanting to funnel money to parochial schools that may discriminate against LGBTQ+ and others, lawmakers proposed HB 258 to cut off funding to all private schools, religious or not.
Critics condemned HB 258 as a sledgehammer approach that threatened the Northeast Kingdom, where many children attend secular private schools.
Following push-back, the House Education Committee developed a more moderate “committee bill” to strengthen oversight of publicly-funded private schools to comply with state regulations.
The final version of the committee bill recommended on Friday would require private schools to increase transparency by agreeing to publicly report attendance, enrollment, assessment test, expulsion, and student performance information.
Independent schools would also have to ensure equity through compliance with state special education and anti-discrimination laws.
Also the rules to prevent selective admissions and remove barriers to entry such as interviews, entrance exams, academic history, campus visits and ability to pay.
Voting to recommend the committee bill were Chair Peter Conlon (D), Vice Chair Erin Brady (D), Jana Brown (D), Mary-Katherine Stone (D), Tesha Buss (D), Sarah Austin (D), Brian Minier (D). Those against were Chris Taylor (R), Nelson Brownell (D), Terri Williams (R), Casey Toof (R).
It now heads to the Senate Education Committee.
CALLS FOR ACCOUNTABILITY
During a week of testimony, Education Secretary Dan French said the committee bill to better regulate publicly-funded private schools was ill-timed.
Private schools are already working towards compliance with Rule 2200 (a pending program with similar aims) and Act 173 (special education law) which take effect this year.
Officials from the Thaddeus Stevens School in East Burke and Riverside School in Lyndon said another level of oversight and compliance would be a bureaucratic nightmare.
Small independent schools, they noted, had small staffs, limited technology, and tight budgets, making it difficult to file paperwork for yet another state requirement.
“The process of onboarding [Rule 2200] is going to be immensely complicated both at the state and school level,” said Roy Starling, head of Riverside School. “To throw something else on top of that might be disastrous.”
However, others said it was high time for state-funded private schools, which are not required to conduct business or disclose information publicly, to become more transparent.
Superintendent Mark Tucker of the Caledonia Central Supervisory Union (Barnet, Cabot, Danville, Marshfield, Peacham, Plainfield, Walden, Waterford) argued that private schools should be held to the same reporting and accountability standards as public schools — and that those requirements should be spelled out in law.
“If those guidelines are enforced against public schools, and public schools represent 96% of the students in Vermont, I don’t see it as a big stretch to have the same accountability measures applied to the remaining 4% who are served by private schools,” Tucker said. “In all of my accountability responsibilities, if I was willing to forgo accountability to and for 4% of anything — students, dollars, employees, facilities — or if I was to create lesser standards by which I exercised responsibility for that 4%, I think my approach could be called into question.”
Vermont School Boards Association executive director Sue Ceglowski agreed.
Representing the Education Equality Alliance, which consists of VSBA, Vermont-NEA, the Vermont Superintendents Association and thee Vermont Principals’ Association, Ceglowski asked the Education Committee to strengthen its bill, to include statutory compliance and accountability measures.
“The Education Equity Alliance will support legislation that is consistent with the values of equity, accountability and transparency and that passes Supreme Court muster a. H.258 is consistent with those values and we think you should move forward with work on H.258,” she said.
