Education Equity Alliance Endorses H.483

MONTPELIER — The Education Equity Alliance threw its support behind H.483 on Thursday.
EEA spokesperson Sue Ceglowski testified to the Senate Education Committee that the bill would improve oversight of independent schools.
H.483 would require publicly funded private schools to end selective admissions, ensure equity, and increase transparency, to receive state tuition.
“H.483 is a step toward ensuring that [independent] schools are held to the same set of standards as Vermont public schools and that Vermonters’ hard-earned tax dollars are used as equitably, transparently, and with as much accountability as possible,” Ceglowski said.
It was a major endorsement.
The EEA consists of four key agencies — the Vermont School Board Associations, Vermont NEA, Vermont Superintendents Association, and Vermont Principals Association — who earlier this year had called for stronger measures.
In her testimony, Ceglowski said, “[T]he Education Equity Alliance believes H.483 is a useful step forward, even as we recognize it does not fully address the challenges we face.”
REFORMS
Vermont lawmakers crafted H.483 in response to a Supreme Court ruling last year that states paying private school tuition cannot withhold tuition from religious schools.
Not wanting to funnel money to parochial schools that may discriminate against LGBTQ+ and others, lawmakers originally proposed another bill to cut off funding to all private schools, religious or not.
Following push-back, lawmakers developed the more moderate H.483 to strengthen oversight of publicly-funded private schools to comply with state regulations.
Under the bill, private schools could not selectively admit publicly tuitioned students or screen taxpayer-funded students through mandatory interviews, entrance exams, campus visits, and academic or financial considerations.
In the event of capacity issues, private schools would choose publicly tuitioned students through a non-discriminatory process, like a lottery.
Also under the bill, independent schools could neither use public dollars to subsidize private tuition, nor charge higher tuition rates for public students.
“We support these antidiscrimination measures as an important step in the right direction,” Ceglowski said.
Independent schools would have to publish state-mandated test scores for all publicly tuitioned students, and provide information to sending districts on a student’s attendance, enrollment, and educational progress.
Private schools would have to comply with the Vermont Public Accommodations and Vermont Fair Employment Act.
H.483 would also establish a moratorium on new independent school approval, until allowed by the state legislature.
CONCERNS
Northeast Kingdom lawmakers have said H.483 does not pose an existential threat to the region’s private schools, such as St. Johnsbury Academy and Lyndon Institute.
However, Compass School principal Eric Rhomberg appeared before the Senate Education Committee on Wednesday to challenge some aspects of the bill.
“H.483 and policies like it could crush small independent schools like mine, schools that are extraordinarily valuable parts of our educational ecosystem and worthy of public support,” he said.
Rhomberg said the Compass School was a small, independent school with 40 percent public tuition enrollment that practiced selective admissions and used public funds to subsidize needy students.
He said the blind enrollment process proposed by H.483 “antithetical to our personalized approach, which is precisely the unique value we offer to the kids and families who need us most,” and the prohibition on using public funds for private tuition impact the school’s ability to provide need-based financial aid to low-income families.
“We do our best to offer as much need-based financial aid as we can to make our school accessible to all. Over half of our families qualify for free or reduced lunch, and we are approved for and actively serve students with IEPs and 504s,” Rhomberg said.
“The “town-pay” kids and “non-town-pay” kids all need each other to make a vibrant and diverse community. It can’t be separated into dollars “subsidizing” isolated kids. If the legislature intends to reduce discrimination and to serve marginalized kids, this bill could have the exact opposite effect, creating regulatory obstructions to squeeze out the low income kids from our school and other schools like ours.”
