Education Secretary Recommends Against Private School Funding Bill

MONTPELIER — The House Education Committee has proposed legislation to tighten oversight of independent schools.
Secretary of Education Dan French on Tuesday asked them to pump the brakes.
The Agency of Education does not “fully” support the bill, French said, because it would preempt Rule 2200, a pending program with similar aims.
In written testimony French wrote, “The State Board recently completed a lengthy rule-making process to improve the oversight and regulation of independent schools. These rules take full effect on July 1, 2023. We believe these rules should be implemented before any additional changes are made to the oversight of independent schools.”
The purpose of Rule 2200 is to “assure effective, available, and equitable educational opportunities for students enrolled in Vermont’s independent schools in accordance with State and federal law,” according to the Statement of Purpose at the beginning of the 30-page document.
In addition, French said, the House Education Committee proposal includes “radical” changes to independent school oversight, which he felt were unnecessary.
“Recent court rulings around the religious status of independent schools do not justify any significant change in the oversight of independent schools. We would support, however, strengthening our oversight of anti-discrimination provisions to ensure those independent schools that choose to accept public tuition dollars meet the non-discrimination requirements of Vermont’s Public Accommodations laws,” he said.
House Education Committee members expressed concern that Rule 2200 did not include accountability measures to ensure compliance.
French responded that neither public nor private schools are subject to such measures and that oversight would be complaint-driven.
Rep. Tesha Buss, D-Woodstock, said legislation with clear, universal and preemptive accountability measures would be preferable, but French replied that such accountability measures should be handled through individual contracts between private schools and sending districts.
The House Education Committee will continue to hear testimony on the bill Wednesday.
For more info visit https://legislature.vermont.gov/committee/agenda/2024/1198
ABOUT THE BILL
The House Education Committee’s bill aims to fix how taxpayer funds support independent schools.
The committee bill, as written, would allow for continued public funding, provided the independent schools take the following steps:
— Practice blind admissions and offer special education services;
— Adopt and implement state anti-discrimination policies under the Vermont Public Accommodations Act and Vermont Fair Employment Practices Act;
— Earn accreditation through the Association of Independent Schools in New England or the New England Association of Schools and Colleges;
— Provide more transparent student attendance and academic performance information to sending towns;
The committee bill represents a change of approach from H.258, which would have ended public funding for most private schools (such as the K-8 Thaddeus Stevens and Riverside Schools) and posed an existential threat to Lyndon Institute and St. Johnsbury Academy.
