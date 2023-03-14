Education Secretary Recommends Against Private School Funding Bill
Buy Now

The view above St. Johnsbury Academy's Fairbanks Field on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

MONTPELIER — The House Education Committee has proposed legislation to tighten oversight of independent schools.

Secretary of Education Dan French on Tuesday asked them to pump the brakes.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments