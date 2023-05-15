Educators, Activists: “Unfair” School Funding System Needs To Change

LISBON — It was a call to arms.
The New Hampshire School Funding Fairness Project, a grass-roots effort, made the case for education funding reform at Lisbon Regional School on Thursday.
During a two-hour presentation, NHSFFP demanded changes to a Granite State system that critics say is broken.
They say state lawmakers will need to shift the tax burden from the local to the state level to fix it.
However, Concord lawmakers are reluctant to tackle the issue.
Corinne Cascadden, a Democratic state representative from Berlin and member of the House Education Committee, said community mobilization was necessary for new legislation to gain traction.
She said New Hampshire would continue to underfund public education without public pressure.
“People here need to scream louder,” Cascadden said. “School funding is a serious problem.”
DOWNSHIFTING
New Hampshire downshifts PreK-12 education costs.
Its public schools are funded 20 percent by the state (the lowest rate in the nation) and 70 percent by local taxpayers (the highest rate).
The current system puts property-poor communities at a disadvantage and widens class divisions.
Communities with smaller grand lists are tapped out faster and have difficulty increasing taxes to afford competitive salaries, building renovation and construction, and top-of-the-line technology, facilities, and student support than communities with small grand lists.
In short, NHSFFP director Jen Boylston said, the rich get richer and the poor get poorer.
“It’s a very regressive way to tax people,” Boylston said.
That system remains in place despite state Supreme Court rulings that say New Hampshire must have a uniform, statewide tax rate to support the cost of an “adequate” education.
New Hampshire’s state adequacy aid, averaging $4,842 per student, only covers roughly a quarter of the annual cost of educating a student.
Asked Boylston, “How does anyone believe that funding can possibly provide an adequate education?”
PLEA FOR CHANGE
NHSFFP Executive Director Zack Sheehan said the “overly simplistic” solution was for New Hampshire to replace the local education tax that raises $2.3 billion annually with a uniform state education tax.
That tax would be approximately $10 per $1,000 of valuation to maintain current spending levels.
Doing so would address equity and constitutional issues.
However, Sheehan acknowledged such a solution was unlikely.
In lieu of that, he called for incremental changes at the state level to reduce the local taxpayer burden. He suggested some combination of the following possible alternatives:
— Return the business tax to 2015 levels;
— Retain the interest and dividends tax;
— Reinstate estate/inheritance taxation;
— Institute taxes on capital gains and financial transactions;
— Impose an income or sales tax.
While those alternatives have varying support, he said, they should be up for consideration.
“There’s a lot of options,” Sheehan said.
As proof that change is possible, Sheehan and others pointed to successful Republican efforts to do the opposite: Decrease state funding for public education through tax reductions and school choice measures.
Said Sheehan, “This is not something that is just ‘The way it is.’”
NO MAN’S LAND
Lisbon Regional has cut costs to the bone.
The school district in March approved a no-frills $6.8 million budget, which reduced spending $100,000 below last year and transferred $182,000 from reserves to offset a $400,000 (18 percent) reduction in state adequacy aid.
Anything less would harm students, said LRS principal Sam Natti.
“Our budget is down to the minimum it can be to operate the school,” Natti said.
The state-to-local downshift has hit Lisbon Regional harder than most districts.
That’s because LRS enrollment has plummeted 38 percent since 2003 and 20 percent during the pandemic, which has hastened the decline of per-pupil state aid.
And because Lisbon has one of the smallest tax bases in the state, local taxpayers have borne the brunt. In 2022, the town had the state’s fourth-highest local education tax rate ($19.72) and highest overall tax rate ($34.28).
Faced with those funding woes, Lisbon has underperformed. Its SAT scores, percent of AP test takers, and post-secondary enrollment numbers are below the state average.
Some might say it’s time to shut down LRS, one of the smallest PreK-12 schools in the state, and become a choice town. However, Natti said, receiving school tuition would be prohibitively high.
“If we cut anything else from our budget, it impacts our ability to legitimately educate the kids of those towns. But it’s going to cost more to close [the school]. So there’s no solution, we’re in a no man’s land,” Natti said, addressing the 50 or so in attendance last week. “That’s why these funding topics are so important. Hopefully we can do some work, because we know we have to do something. Because we’re as financially responsible as we can possibly be. But there’s not a lot of resources to work with.”
Of course that begs the question: Why should taxpayers elsewhere in New Hampshire care about Lisbon school costs and support statewide education funding reform?
SAU 36 Superintendent Katherine Segal offered an answer.
“We are all in this together,” said Segal, whose supervisory union includes LRS. “This morning I went to the North Country superintendents meeting and [the Gorham school superintendent] said ‘Why aren’t we looking at New Hampshire students as our students?’ They’re not a town. They’re not a district. We should all be in this together, united, to make sure that all students in New Hampshire are educated excellently.”
