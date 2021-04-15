After nearly six months in the hospital and continued support by the Lakeway Elementary School community, Baby Sienna is now home.
The granddaughter of LES reading specialist Melinda Morissette, Sienna was born nearly four months premature on Nov. 11 in South Carolina.
At one point, her weight dropped to mere 13 grams and she was given a 50-percent survival rate.
But after spending 146 days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), she was at last brought home, on Easter Sunday, by her mother, Megan Hay, Morissette’s daughter, and Megan’s husband, Will Hay.
“She turned 5 months old this past Friday, April 9, and she’s doing really well and was able to come home with just a feeding tube,” said Morissette.
Home is at Indian Land, South Carolina, where Sienna is getting lots of love from mom and dad.
“She is a very strong and feisty and well-behaved baby,” said Megan Hay. “She sleeps during the night and loves to be held by her mom and dad. The doctors say she should ‘catch up’ developmentally and weight-wise by two years old.”
At the NICU, Sienna was put through a battery of surgeries and procedures, all while showing a fighting spirit.
“While there, she had heart surgery to close a hole in her heart, injections in her eye to correct blood vessel growth, and had a feeding tube placed in her stomach,” said Megan Hay. “She continued to prove what a strong girl she is and did not require any home oxygen! She went from being one pound to now weighing eight pounds two ounces! She will have many specialists appointments over the next year for her heart, lungs, stomach as well as regular pediatrician and physical/speech therapy.”
Hay will stay home with her daughter for 12 weeks and then Morissette will come to South Carolina to take care of her through the summer, and possibly until November.
“The plan is for Sienna to hopefully be strong enough to start daycare next March, after the cold and flu season,” said Hay.
In December, through a campaign called Sienna Strong, the Lakeway Elementary School community held an in-house fund-raiser and bake sale that generated $1,000 for Megan and Will to help keep Sienna strong.
At that time, Morissette had gone to the hospital, just over the border in North Carolina, to be with her granddaughter, daughter, and son-in-law.
From the day of her birth, the Lakeway school community has continued to be there.
“Everyone there has given an abundance of emotional support - always checking on Sienna’s status and celebrating the gains along with us,” said Morissette, who for two decades has been the reading specialist at LES. “Since I got back from South Carolina in January, I have been the remote learning teacher. This position has allowed me the availability to be able to go back down to South Carolina to help in any way needed. Fortunately, Sienna continued to improve and I was able to stay in New Hampshire.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.