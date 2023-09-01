A recent report from Efficiency Vermont shows residents in the Northeast Kingdom, on average, bear a higher energy burden than the rest of the state.
The 2023 Vermont Energy Burden Report, the third such report issued by Efficiency Vermont, says NEK residents spend a greater percentage of their household income on transportation, electricity and heating fuel than the rest of the state.
The cause is more a reflection of the NEK having lower income levels and not necessarily higher energy use than the rest of the state, however, the report’s authors hope the data will help guide future programs and policies to better address the energy burden inequity.
“The pattern of total energy burden in Vermont remains largely unchanged since our 2016 analysis, with relatively low burden in Chittenden County and relative high burden in the Northeast Kingdom,” wrote the report’s authors Kelly Lucci and Justine Sears, who looked at energy burden both by town as well as census block.
According to the report, total energy spending across towns ranged from over $8,000 annually to less than $4,000. Transportation accounts for the largest share of energy spending, at about 45%, followed by heat at 35% and electricity at 20%.
Of the top 10 towns with the highest energy burden, six are in the NEK and there are 23 NEK towns that rank higher than the statewide average of spending 11% of income on energy, with most of the remaining NEK towns at or near the average.
The report also notes that the NEK lags other parts of the state in participating in efficiency programs targeted to low and moderate-income households, suggesting the programs may not be reaching the Vermonters who cold most benefit from the energy and cost savings. The report notes the high upfront costs of some of the clean energy programs, such as heat pumps, is likely a bar to adoption.
“A major takeaway from the report is that communities with lower incomes generally face higher energy burdens,” said Efficiency Vermont Managing Director Peter Walke in a column about the report. “Broadly, our report finds residents in the Northeast Kingdom and other rural areas face the greatest energy burdens.”
Walke advocated for programs to continue addressing efficiency and equity and to be a part of the state’s efforts to rebuild after July’s floods. Developing programs targeted to help low- and moderate-income Vermonters have been one approach.
“Programs such as these will likely need to be scaled up dramatically over the next decade if Vermont is to meet its aggressive climate goals and ensure that a larger share of low- and moderate-income Vermonters can adopt and benefit from energy-saving technologies,” states the report. “However, there is a limit to how much additional investment can be made from Vermont’s energy efficiency programs, which are generally focused on maximizing electricity and thermal savings at the lowest possible cost. While the current focus is important for reducing costs for all Vermont residents, it drives a different set of program priorities than would a focus on reducing energy burden, or reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”
In an interview Friday, Lucci noted Efficiency Vermont has seen success in fostering the uptake of efficiency programs and the adoption of energy savings programs when they focused on outreach to a community and committed enough time to reach the intended population and follow projects through.
“It’s not possible for us to be on the ground everywhere at once, but the goal of a report like this is to help us figure out where we can be making those types of investments over time and to try to figure out the right balance,” said Lucci.
Lucci noted that while Efficiency Vermont focuses on lower electrical consumption, there are myriad programs in the state to help with different types of energy use, like incentives for electric cars offered by the state, and other organizations that help with home weatherization. Lucci cited Northeast Employment and Training, NETO, which has a free weatherization program for low-income NEK residents, as one example of programs that can help people reduce their energy burden.
Lucci also said with the influx of money into these types of programs, such as funding made available through the Inflation Reduction Act, the time is right for people to start researching incentives and grants to help reduce their energy consumption and save money. “Some of those programs are free, and it’s a great opportunity for people to participate and access increased federal support,” she said.
“If the state is going to have any hope of meeting its aggressive goals in the energy space, … we’ve got to create opportunities for everybody to participate,” added Lucci. “I think there’s already significant dollars on the table and it’s only going to get better.”
