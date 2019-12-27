Effort Improves Trout Stream Habitat In The NEK

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Vermont Fish and Wildlife and Trout Unlimited staff work together to strategically add downed trees to streams to improve brook trout habitat and stream function. (Photo by Joe Norton, courtesy of Vermont Fish and Wildlife)
LEWIS — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is celebrating eight years of trout stream improvement efforts in northeastern Vermont.
According to F&W officials, trout thrive in streams that are complex — what some would call messy. That complexity often comes from trees that fall into a stream, creating a mix of pools and shallow areas that are used by trout for feeding, reproducing, avoiding high flows, and hiding from predators. But a history of clearing our streams and rivers has left many with fewer trees and less complexity to the detriment of trout.
