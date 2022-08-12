DERBY — Fireworks booming within earshot of an Albany home inhabited by a family of Ukrainians on July 3 was more frightful than festive for the family.
The Shapovalov family of eight are staying with Dr. Theresa Cianciolo and Scott Cianciolo and their family. They’ve been staying there since June 30 while waiting for their new home, the Agape House of Mercy, in the former Derby Green Nursing Home, to be ready for occupancy.
The Shapovalovs, mom, dad and six children, ages 21, 18, 15, 15, 7 and 6, left their home in Ukraine on April 7. The sound of missiles and window-shaking explosions was frequent and made a lasting impression.
“We didn’t expect our reaction (to the sound of the July 3rd fireworks),” said Oleksandra (Sasha), 21. “It’s something that you can’t control. It’s like your body is starting to be like sweating. You’re shaking. You’re anxious. We were just hearing the explosions without seeing fireworks. And the sound is terrible.”
Believing that seeing the colorful display of fireworks that accompany the sound could help, the Cianciolos offered to take the Shapovalovs to the fireworks show in Newport City the next day. They agreed.
“We decide that maybe it’s better for us to see them and hear them and to replace our memories,” said Sasha.
It helped. “It’s okay when you see them, but when I turned back from fireworks, it’s again the same feeling,” she said.
It’s a feeling that the Shapovalovs associate with fear and loss.
They lived in a home built by Sasha’s dad, Dmytro (Dimi) and his father. It has two floors. There’s a big yard in which the Shapovalovs planted a big garden. The basement was the place they kept jams. Sharing details of her former home caused Sasha to tear up.
Sadly, the basement became known for something else; it was a place where the Shapovalov family, sometimes with neighbors, would shelter when the missiles fell.
The Shapovalovs come from the southeast part of Ukraine. Their village is called Skelky and it’s part of the Zaporizhzhia region. It was one of the parts of Ukraine to fall early to Russian occupation soon after the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.
An urgency for the Shapovalovs to flee followed. They were motivated by what they could see: tanks in the street, holes in buildings caused by shelling, windows blown out of homes, and one thing Sasha said greatly impacted her - the Russian flag flying over her homeland.
They were motivated by what they heard, not only the explosions but by stories of people being physically and sexually abused. “You can’t understand how can people do that,” said Sasha. “How they can be animals.”
Also driving the decision to leave was the age of one of the Shapovalov sons, James. Men between the ages of 18 and 65 are not allowed to leave the country because they may be pressed into military service. James was 17 then, and his 18th birthday was drawing near (August). Another of the Shapovalov sons remains in Ukraine because he is of military age.
The pathway out of the Russian-occupied area was not clear. There were checkpoints with armed soldiers checking passports and possessions. There was fear that men could be taken away and pressed into service of the Russian military.
It took four attempts before the Shapovalovs escaped the Russian-controlled territory of their homeland.
On their third attempt, they got close but got turned around at a Russian checkpoint marked by sandbag defensive positions and large weapons. They spent seven hours on a bus at the checkpoint before they were ordered to turn back. While they waited, the Russian military checked passports. It was an intrusion that didn’t sit well with Sasha.
“I can’t understand how people from another country can ask me for my passport in my country, but they have the guns,” she said.
That night they slept in a school, but with no sense of whether they could go further, they decided to return to their home the next day.
“I was broken. We were close, but God didn’t make a miracle for us,” Sasha said.
Later they learned about a church that was making deliveries of supplies near their area and that the vehicle had room to take some people out.
Eighteen people squeezed into the 10-passenger van the day the Shapovalovs left their home on April 7. Each of the Shapovalov family members had the clothes on their backs and a backpack - nothing more.
They made it safely to part of their country free from Russian occupation. They spent a week and a half in a Sunday School room in Khemlnytskyy. Soon, they made it to Warsaw, Poland where they stayed in a hostel.
They were able to find extended lodging until the plans and paperwork were ready for them to travel to the U.S. Polish people are sympathetic to Ukrainians suffering at the hands of the Russian military, Dimi said.
He said no one anywhere in the world should see the Russian invasion of western Ukraine as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s endgame.
“To my mind we need to look more widely on this problem,” Dimi said. “I think this aggressiveness is not only against Ukraine, but against the whole human world. Because they (Russia military) broke all rules and laws of human beings for coexistence, human coexistence. So it’s like Putin wants to build a new empire. And here he shows that he will never stop until somebody else stops him. To my mind the whole world must stand against this madness.”
The Shapovalov family left Poland on June 27, landed at JFK Airport in New York on June 29 and arrived in Vermont the next day.
Apart from that alarming memory of what they fled, the Shapovalovs’ experiences since arriving in the Northeast Kingdom have been positive.
“Everybody is super duper nice to us,” said Sasha in her solid English. “When they hear we’re from Ukraine they want to know how they can help.”
Look for more on the House of Mercy’s origin and the effort underway to welcome Ukrainian refugees to the Northeast Kingdom in Monday’s edition.
