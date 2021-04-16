Effort Underway To Restore Historic Maplewood Train Station

BETHLEHEM, N.H. – A group of individuals interested in Bethlehem’s history as a major resort destination is working to rescue the long-abandoned Maplewood Railroad Station and restore it to its original condition.
“We are fortunate that the station’s structure is still standing nearly a century after train service into Bethlehem was discontinued,” said Bethlehem Selectman Bruce Caplain. “Now we need to do our part by restoring and making it available so that all of us can better understand and appreciate the important role the railroad played in Bethlehem over a century ago.”
When the railroad lines were extended into New Hampshire’s North Country in the mid-1800s, well-to-do residents of Boston and other urban areas were discovering that the village of Bethlehem high on a hillside in New Hampshire was an ideal place to spend the summer months. They were attracted by the combination of beautiful mountain views, cooler temperatures, and air that was friendly to one’s asthma and other breathing problems.
Beginning in the 1850s, most such folks traveled by horse-drawn coach from new train stations in the valleys to Bethlehem village on the hill. In 1885, a narrow-gauge rail line was built into Bethlehem with two stations: one now owned by Selectman Caplain that is near the center of the village and a second on the grounds of the largest of Bethlehem’s by-then many hotels and inns: the 300-room Maplewood Hotel. For the next 40 years, thousands of summer guests from New England and New York City could, in a single day, travel by train to their chosen Bethlehem resorts.
“It is extraordinary that the Maplewood Station structure still stands nearly a century after train service in Bethlehem was discontinued in 1924,” said Caplain. “We think it is time for us to restore it to the station it once was when it had a key role in Bethlehem’s golden years as a major summer resort.”
A non-profit, 501c-3 corporation – titled “Maplewood Station” – has been formed to carry out the task of taking title to and restoring the station structure that is currently located in the woods adjacent to the Maplewood golf course. The current plan - which has the blessing of the station’s current owner - is for the non-profit organization to move the structure to a more accessible site in or near the center of Bethlehem village, restore it to its original glory, and then make it available for historic displays and community programs.
“Bringing back the Maplewood Station will be a big step in educating the world about Bethlehem’s very special history,” said local historian Clare Brown, president of the Bethlehem Heritage Society and member of the working group. “We are hopeful that our restoration project will receive the strong support needed to make it happen.”
“The next important step in the process is to begin raising the funds required for this project,” said Caplain. “We have an immediate need for $12,000 in donations to fund the upfront tasks of protecting the existing station structure, dismantling it so it can be saved and restored, and having the architect create accurate measurements, drawings and renderings for the restoration. We are extremely fortunate that a donor has offered to match the first $7,500 of donations!”
Get more information regarding the Maplewood Station project by e-mailing Maplewood.Station@gmail.com.
