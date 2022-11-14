Efforts Advance To Highlight Franconia’s History

Efforts to both preserve and celebrate the community’s history are advancing in Franconia.
The Franconia Area Heritage Council is looking at applying to the New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources to have the Franconia Heritage Museum, located at 553 Main St., listed on the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places.
And as the town prepares to celebrate in 2023 its semiquincentennial, or 250th anniversary, of the settling of the village of Franconia, commemorative coins will be made.
Vehicle license plates highlighting the celebratory year have already been made and are available at the town office.
The museum is an 1878 farmhouse with nearly 10,000 artifacts representing the town in its earlier decades.
During the Oct. 24 Franconia Select Board meeting, Tim Brown, a director of the heritage council, brought forward the idea of applying to have the council’s museum listed on the state historic register.
Because the property and its contents are owned by the town, the council will need permission from the town to proceed with the application process.
“It would qualify them for more grants,” Franconia Town Administrator Kim Cowles said Monday.
That additional grant funding can be put toward the building’s preservation, she said.
But there are restrictions on what one can do with a building in terms of upgrades and improvements once it is on the register, said Cowles.
“It has to be done according to the period of time you’re registering it for,” she said. “[The museum] definitely needs improvements and I do believe there’s going to be more pros than cons in registering.”
The council believes that the building and its contents are most representative of around the year 1938, which would be listed on the application, said Brown
Select Board members agreed to support the historic register application and obtain more information from the council once eligibility criteria are available.
Last week, 400 state-approved license plates arrived at the town office to mark the celebratory year of the settling of the village.
“We had some license plates made up that the state gave approval for so people can have them on the front of their vehicles for the calendar year,” said Cowles. “We have them here in the town hall and anybody can purchase them for $35 apiece. You don’t have to be a resident of Franconia or even a resident of the state. Anybody can purchase them. We’ve already sold 83 of them.”
While New Hampshire requires both front and back license plates, the state will make an exception for anyone swapping out their regular front license plate for a commemorative plate.
“In New Hampshire, you can only do that for a year then you have to go back to your regular license plate,” said Cowles.
As the town prepares for its 250th-anniversary celebration next year, Brown on Oct. 24 said the council would like to re-purpose the remaining coins made for the town’s 200th-anniversary celebration by selling them and using the money to create new coins for the 250th.
The heritage council has 48 bronze coins and 226 sterling silver coins.
After an examination by the Littleton Coin Co. for value and purity, the 226 silver coins have a worth of $3,380.
The commemorative coins from 50 years ago reflect 1772 as the date of the community’s settlement, but the real year is 1773.
Franconia was incorporated in 1764, though the town was not settled then.
As 2023 nears, a planning committee is developing a year-long calendar of events.
