Efforts Advance To Highlight Franconia’s History

Members of the Franconia Area Heritage Council are looking at the possibility of placing the Franconia Heritage Museum on the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places. Meanwhile, the town is preparing to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the settlement of Franconia in 2023. (Contributed photo)

Efforts to both preserve and celebrate the community’s history are advancing in Franconia.

The Franconia Area Heritage Council is looking at applying to the New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources to have the Franconia Heritage Museum, located at 553 Main St., listed on the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places.

